Anti-dengue campaign: Delhi government launches two helplines

The Delhi government on Saturday launched two helplines as part of its anti-dengue campaign ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’.

The helpline numbers launched are 23300012 and 8595920530 (WhatsApp helpline).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had kicked off the ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign on September 6 by inspecting his residence for places where clean stagnant water may have collected and draining it.

“Anybody requiring any information on dengue prevention and cure can reach out to the Delhi government via this helpline,” a senior official said.

Doctors of Delhi government hospitals have praised the government’s efforts in the second week of the anti-dengue campaign, the government said in a statement.

“The government has also announced that dengue testing and treatment facilities are available free of cost in Delhi government hospitals, which is the most commendable approach to reach people who cannot afford high-cost treatments,” said Dr Chhavi Gupta of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr Ritu Saxena, a senior doctor at the LNJP Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, said, “We should come together to fight dengue, just like we are fighting COVID-19 together.”

“The 10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute campaign of the Delhi government is a timely measure against dengue and other vector-borne diseases,” said Dr Ashish Goel, medical superintendent, Burari Hospital.

The ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ mass awareness drive urges people to inspect their homes for signs of stagnant clean water which can lead to the breeding of mosquitoes that spread dengue.