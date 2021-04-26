Air India brings 318 oxygen concentrators from New York to Delhi

arious hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen. Representative Image

Air India brought 328 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Various hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen on Monday even after receiving emergency supplies.

On Saturday, 20 people died at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital amid a shortage of oxygen. “All efforts to strengthen India’s fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips oxygen concentrators on @airindiain flight from JFK airport land at @DelhiAirport,” Puri tweeted on Monday.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.