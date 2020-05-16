COVID-19: Salons reopen in Gurgaon! From PPE kits to cashless payments, what has changed during Coronavirus

Workers at salons are using PPE kits, cashless payments, disposable equipment in order to ensure that there is no transmission of Coronavirus.

COVID-19: People rejoice as salon work resumes in Gurgaon but with a ‘health’ twist! From PPE kits to cashless payments and even wearing shoe covers before they step in, customers will now be greeted with an entire ‘health protocol’ when salons reopen across the country. As the Coronavirus lockdown measures ease at some places in India, some salons have opened in Gurgaon and people are finally going to avail much awaited services in two months. Since the Coronavirus scare has not completely vanished even in these parts, the question is what kind of preventive measures can be taken while resuming normal activities.

According to a report by the IE, workers at salons are using PPE kits, cashless payments, disposable equipment in order to ensure that there is no transmission if any one who walks into the salon who has the infection. For customers who walk into these salon, the emphasis is clearly that salons are sparing no effort to ensure their safety when it comes to ensuring that their premises and services are up to the mark and totally meeting hygiene protocols in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

With the commencement of each lockdown phase, the government is mapping the risk of transmission and then deciding whether to allow access for more services or not. After analysing, the government has eased some restrictions like salons so people are offered more services, a step forward into bringing their lives to what it was before Coronavirus.

COVID-19: How salons in Gurgaon are functioning and what best practices are they adopting?

The IE report further suggested that in a few salons, only those who have the appointment are allowed to enter and they are also regulating the number of people inside at one go. This, therefore, helps to maintain the government’s guidelines of social distancing. Apart from this, the report said, customers and employees have to sanitise their hands before entering and also have to get tested for temperature. Some have also started to use the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits which is currently recommended for healthcare workers. Apart from this, masks, and gloves are used by all.

The report added personal care service providers have also focused on using all disposable sheets, towels and waxing kits. The tools used are also being sanitized repeatedly along with the chair customer sits in, floors and windows, the report said. In order to ensure the inside of parlour remains clean, some people are also asked to wear shoe covers.

The preventive measures have been strict that even paper is not used within these salons. Magazines, papers which were earlier kept for users to pass their time, have also been removed because that is one of the items frequently used by customers. Moreover, the transactions have also been shifted to cashless payments that will require no touch.

In India, these permits have been granted to those areas that belong under orange zones. While permits are there, salon facilities are only available for between 9 am and 3 pm twice a week- Wednesday and Saturday. The government will allow more places to open salons depending upon the number of COVID-19 cases in that area. For customers and salons, this provides a much-needed relief during the lockdown phase.