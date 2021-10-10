Calling millennials | Book Review — Hacks for Life and Career: A Millennial’s Guide to Making it Big by Sandeep Das

In a direct dialogue with the millennials through his book Hacks for Life and Career: A Millennial’s Guide to Making it Big published by Sage Publications, Das sketches the future of the economy, booming sectors, how marketing looks lucrative in the coming years, the business know-it-alls, guide to financial planning, work ethics and more.

By Reya Mehrotra

For many Indian households, the ability to buy a decent amount of gold and investment in property equates stability and the fulfilment of life goals—at least financially. But PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) director Sandeep Das, an IIM-B alumni, who brings to the table his experience and expertise as strategy consultant, feels otherwise. He also advises against going with the flow and investing one’s hard-earned money in cryptocurrency before governments and central banks accept the currency the world over.

In a direct dialogue with the millennials through his book Hacks for Life and Career: A Millennial’s Guide to Making it Big published by Sage Publications, Das sketches the future of the economy, booming sectors, how marketing looks lucrative in the coming years, the business know-it-alls, guide to financial planning, work ethics and more.

The last year has shown us the unpredictability of time and to live for today. It has made us re-evaluate our priorities, the directions in which we are headed and drastically altered lives. It has opened a window to the hyper virtual era, where the world moves online at the tap of a finger or the scroll of a thumb. The era where the currency is digital, work is virtual and influencing social media is a real profession. In other words, 2020 has opened doors to an unthinkable era that is the post-pandemic world.

At a time when the inflation infected economy is struggling to stand on its feet and unemployment is staring the face of the young, when wise investments are being planned to save for unforeseen circumstances like these and when some are changing the course of their careers, Sandeep Das comes across as the financial planning and business guru that we all need in our lives. From investing right to predicting the golden market sectors of the coming years, Sandeep Das’ book is a must read for every millennial coping with life in the current times.

He dons the role of a counsellor when advising fresh graduates and young professionals to get a foothold in the FMCG sector early on in their career for an exposure to running a business and managing a workforce, with the sector rewarding business school graduates well.

What Das calls the ‘most important’ section in the book shows a mirror and calls upon one to recognise their alter egos thriving in the Instagram world—the alter egos conveniently designed to fit in socially, the fake passions we cultivate to ‘trend’ with the flow, the lives we lead for social media that has masked one’s true calling.

It is only true that the altered world of the post-pandemic times has seen an end to the hustle culture, at least for now. With work from home pushing us to relook our work-life balance, Das shares insights on planning the professional and the personal. While talking about leadership, he carefully picks out the right chemicals required to be a good leader, that is, oxytocin (empathy chemical), serotonin (leadership chemical), dopamine (achievement chemical) and warns one to stay away from toxic work culture, equating it with cortisol (evil chemical).

Entrepreneur or businessperson, student or employed professional, if young, independent and a millennial, a few days with this handbook of hacks for making it big won’t hurt but will add quality and insights to planning life thoughtfully.

Hacks for Life and Career: A Millennial’s Guide to Making it Big

Sandeep Das

Sage Publications

Pp 340, Rs 595