Beauty brand to penthouse: A look into Katrina Kaif’s luxurious lifestyle, net worth and fees for films

From being an outsider to taking over the industry with her acting skills, Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors of B-Town. She started her career as a model and debuted in Bollywood with Boom. Her career took a flight in 2007 with Namaste London and she hasn’t looked back.

The actress just stepped into her 40s and has accumulated a net worth of over $30 million approx. She ventured into the world of business with her own line of makeup named, Kay-beauty in 2019. The brand has emerged as one of the most loved beauty brands online, and has an annual revenue of about $12 million.

Katrina is one of the few actresses from the industry who earns her fortune from various sources starting from films, brand deals, her socials as well as her brand. As per DNA reports the actress charges Rs 10-12 crores for her roles and about Rs 6-7 crore for her ad shoots all adding to her massive net worth.

The actress owns a list of luxurious things that have a hefty price tag.

Luxurious Properties

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at their new Mumbai home

The ZNMD actress owns an opulent home in Hampstead, London that is reportedly worth Rs 7 crores where she spends time with her family. She also owns a 3 BHK Apartment in Bandra worth Rs 8.20 crore. Katrina bought a property in Lokhandwala worth Rs 17 crore. She recently moved into a massive 4-BHK penthouse in Bandra with her husband, Vicky Kaushal after the couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in 2021.

Collection of swanky cars

Katrina at an event (Source: Instagram)

The actress quite an impressive collection of of cars. A Range Rover Vogue LWB with a whopping price of Rs 2.37 crore. The infamous Audi Q7 model priced at Rs 80 lakhs and Audi Q3 worth Rs 42 lakh, and it does not end here, a Mercedes ML350 worth Rs 50 lakh.

Her brainchild- Kay-Beauty

Kay by Katrina

The actress while talking to Forbes said, “I think the honest and pure desire to start a make-up label was what inspired me to turn entrepreneur”. The aim of the brand is to create #MakeupthatKares, for the customers and the environment as it is vegan and cruelty free. It is inclusive of all skin needs, shades and for all ages. The brand has grown and is now worth $12 million and is growing.

According to reports, the net worth of the actress is increasing by 13 per cent approximately every year.