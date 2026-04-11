For over a decade, smart glasses have hovered on the fringes of consumer technology. Now, that may be changing. With Meta’s latest push into prescription-ready smart eyewear, the category appears to be entering a more mature, commercially viable phase.

Meta’s newly unveiled Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles signal a decisive shift from novelty gadgets for early adopters to an accessory designed for everyday wear. The lineup, developed in partnership with Ray-Ban, introduces two new frame designs — Blayzer (rectangular) and Scriber (circular) — with a clear focus on users who require vision correction.

Priced at $499 (around Rs 41,500), the new glasses are engineered with adjustable temple tips, interchangeable nose pads and overextension hinges, allowing opticians to tailor the fit to individual face shapes. While Meta had allowed prescription lenses to be added to its smart glasses, these new models are purpose-built for them.

According to the company, these models are available for pre-order in the US, with wider availability expected at optical stores and select international markets from April 14 onwards. Meta’s glasses, made with EssilorLuxottica’s Ray-Ban and Oakley, which allow users to take photos and listen to music, are available in India, Mexico, and a number of Western markets. Meanwhile, Meta’s Ray-Ban Display model, with built-in screens, is only available in the US so far.

Prescription Pivot

But hardware is only half the story. Meta is leaning into AI to differentiate its offering. A forthcoming software update will enable users to photograph their meals and receive nutritional analysis, a feature that reflects a broader ambition.

This evolution comes at a time when the competitive landscape is heating up. Google is preparing to re-enter the category after its much-criticised early attempt with Glass in 2013. This time, the company is betting on XR (extended reality) platforms and deeper ecosystem integration. Early testers of Google’s prototype AI glasses have reportedly experienced smoother performance compared to current-generation devices, suggesting that the company may have learned from its past missteps.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also stepping into the fray. The company has confirmed that its upcoming smart glasses will feature a camera positioned at eye level and will rely on a connected smartphone for processing, effectively offloading computational demands to ensure lighter hardware. This hybrid approach mirrors how smartwatches evolved as well.

Even newer entrants are signalling confidence in the category. Nothing, led by CEO Carl Pei, is reportedly working on its own pair, marking a notable shift from Pei’s earlier scepticism about the form factor. In India, homegrown startup Sarvam AI has unveiled Sarvam Kaze, positioning itself within the emerging ecosystem of AI-powered wearables.

Crowded Horizon

The renewed interest is not without reason. Market data suggests that smart glasses are approaching an inflection point. According to Counterpoint Research, global shipments grew 139% year-on-year in the second half of 2025, with AI-enabled glasses accounting for 88% of total shipments. Meta alone commands an estimated 82% global market share, underscoring its early-mover advantage.

In the US, sales of smart glasses reportedly tripled in 2025, marking a dramatic turnaround for a product segment that once seemed destined for obscurity. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses alone sold more than seven million units last year. China makes up a small portion of the global smart glasses market. In 2025, 2.5 million pairs of smart glasses were shipped to the Chinese market, accounting for 16.7% of the global shipment of 14.8 million, according to consultancy IDC.

Domestic brands are competing to break into the mainstream market by integrating AI glasses into everyday life. Since 2025, companies including Xiaomi, Alibaba, and electric-vehicle maker Li Auto have also launched smart glasses models. Consumer sentiment is also shifting. Research from CivicScience indicates that roughly 25% of respondents are now interested in trying smart glasses, up from 20% earlier in the year. Ownership levels are comparable to where smartwatches stood in 2017.

When smartwatches first arrived, smartwatches were expected to become standalone computing devices. Instead, they evolved into smartphone companions, which turned out to be useful, but rarely indispensable. Smart glasses, however, may be better positioned to fulfil that original vision of ambient computing.

By placing technology directly within the user’s line of sight, smart glasses enable a more intuitive interface, one that does not require constant hand interaction. Features such as hands-free video recording, real-time notifications, navigation prompts and even audio playback are already becoming standard. Some models are even replacing wireless earbuds during workouts, consolidating multiple functions into a single device.

The next phase will likely be defined by AI. As glasses become more capable of interpreting the user’s surroundings, through cameras, sensors and machine learning, they could evolve into always-on assistants that anticipate needs rather than simply respond to commands.

Still, challenges remain. Battery life, privacy concerns and social acceptance continue to shape consumer perceptions. The memory of Google Glass’s backlash, fuelled by fears of covert recording, still lingers. That’s the case with Meta Ray-Ban glasses as well as people calling the whole tech a bit “creepy” (I believe you can’t complain much if the first specification on the line is about camera pixels).

Companies will need to balance innovation with transparency to avoid repeating past mistakes. Yet, with major players investing heavily, new entrants joining the race and consumer interest steadily rising, smart glasses are moving from the periphery to the mainstream. If smartphones and smartwatches defined the last era of personal technology, smart glasses may well define the next, and quite literally, changing how we see the world.