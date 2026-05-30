India’s large exhibitions are entering a new phase where artificial intelligence is no longer being evaluated as a simple add-on feature for event apps. Instead, the real question being asked is far more consequential: can AI be trusted with the commercial core of an event—deciding who meets whom, what information is shared, and how efficiently business outcomes are generated in high-density trade environments?

This is where the debate around so-called “black-box AI” is gaining traction. Generic AI tools and standard chatbot integrations can generate fluent responses, but they often lack domain specificity, may hallucinate information, and operate beyond the boundaries defined by organisers. In a consumer setting, such errors may be manageable. In a high-stakes trade fair environment, however, they can undermine credibility and trust.

Eventstrat, an AI-led event technology company, argues that the solution is not to replace organiser judgement, but to scale it.

*”We know that nobody knows an exhibition better than the event organisers themselves. They are the undisputed bosses of their domain,” said Sarvesh Kumar, Founder, Eventstrat. “But generic LLMs are trained on vast, unstructured historical data; they don’t understand the nuance of a high-stakes trade show. At Eventstrat, we extracted the specific underlying math required for events and gave the control back to the organiser. We aren’t here to replace the organiser’s instinct; we are here to empower our industry with specialised algorithms that scale their operations and their revenue.”*

The company’s approach centres on “controlled AI”—systems designed around curated data, intent-based matchmaking, guarded responses and organiser-defined rules. Instead of open-ended chatbots, Eventstrat claims its platform ensures that AI operates strictly within approved boundaries while enabling large-scale automation of interactions.

The commercial impact is most visible in B2B matchmaking. At the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, organisers reported over 31,000 business meetings and significant trade opportunities. Eventstrat says its AI engine contributed to high-precision matchmaking, recording a 97% acceptance rate for recommended meetings.

Similarly, at World Food India 2025, the platform supported thousands of curated business interactions alongside reported investment commitments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore. Across multiple events, its AI systems have also handled large volumes of delegate queries within controlled response frameworks.

Beyond matchmaking, the company is positioning AI as a tool for operational efficiency, floor-plan intelligence, content standardisation and exhibitor analytics—aimed at improving both organiser performance and exhibitor returns.

As India’s exhibition economy expands and becomes increasingly outcome-driven, organisers are under growing pressure to demonstrate measurable business impact rather than just footfall numbers. In this environment, proponents argue that AI must evolve from being a cosmetic feature to becoming part of the event infrastructure.

The emerging consensus in the sector is clear: the future of event technology will not be defined by the most autonomous AI, but by the most accountable one—where organisers remain firmly in control, and algorithms serve as extensions of their strategy rather than replacements for it.