Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference will be held from June 8 to June 12, with a special event keynote tomorrow. The event will be accessible to all Apple developers at no cost, and they will gain access to Apple experts, new tools, frameworks, and features. The iPhone maker is expected to announce the next generation of software powering iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and Vision Pro headsets.

“The conference brings together developers from around the world to explore the tools, frameworks, and technologies that will empower them to create groundbreaking experiences across Apple platforms,” the company said in a statement.

This year, Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce a major upgrade to Siri along with iOS 27. Apart from iOS 27, Apple is likely to announce macOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27.

“For the past couple of years, Apple has been steadily building its AI capabilities, though its impact on the broader AI landscape has been relatively limited so far. What makes this WWDC exciting is that it will be the first after the Apple-Google multi-year partnership. The synergy of Apple hardware and Google’s software could create something very powerful. This might be the turning point for Apple. We also believe announcements around a revamped Siri where it will be smarter and more personal,” Abhilash Kumar, Lead Research Advisor (Director) at Smart Analytics Global, told Financial Express Digital.

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iOS 27 update:

Apple’s upcoming iOS 27 update is shaping up to be a major turning point for the iPhone. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is focusing on two massive projects. First, they are redesigning the software to work perfectly on the new iPhone Fold, ensuring the interface feels natural whether the device is open or closed. Second, Siri is getting a complete makeover.

iOS 27 eligible devices:

Here is the list of devices that may get the update.

Apple Intelligence will work on the iPhone 15 Pro and new variants. iPhone 18 Series: iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the first iPhone Fold (pre-installed).iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 17e, and the ultra-thin iPhone Air.iPhone 16 Series: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16e.iPhone 15 Series: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.iPhone 14 Series: iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max.iPhone 13 Series: iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.iPhone 12 Series: iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max (Expected to be the oldest supported generation).iPhone SE: 3rd generation (2022).

For wearables, watchOS 27 is likely to focus on minor improvements, including fresh watch faces and tighter connectivity with iPhone features. Apple is also rumoured to introduce visionOS 3, which could become the next major software update for its mixed reality headset.

Updated Siri:

Apple has reportedly been working behind the scenes on a major upgrade to its voice assistant, aiming to transform it with advanced AI capabilities as part of a “Siri 2.0” revamp expected in iOS 27. The updated Siri could see a significant evolution, shifting away from a traditional voice assistant model toward a more conversational chatbot-style experience.

Gurman has reported that Apple is rebuilding Siri as a full chatbot to compete with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, and that it will include a dedicated app. The new Siri will reportedly be able to answer multi-part questions, maintain conversational context, summarize uploaded documents, generate images and more.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs and reports shared by industry analysts. Financial Express has not independently verified the information mentioned.)