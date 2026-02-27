Downdetector, a popular outage tracking website, showed a disruption of WhatsApp web at around 9 AM.

Multiple users have reported issues accessing WhatsApp Web today morning at around 9 AM. The outage tracking website recorded at least 116 user reports of disruption around 8:54 AM in India on Friday, indicating a spike in complaints linked to people’s instant messaging platform on their browsers.

Several people took to ‘X’ to report problems linking WhatsApp Web to their devices. One user wrote, “Is WhatsApp for everyone down?!!! Been an hour of logging in on iPhone and linked devices.”

Another user said, ‘I’m about to cry, I’ve tried logging into WhatsApp web so many times, I’ve tried with both of my numbers, tried on the WA app, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Chrome, turns out it’s really erroring out for everyone, no one can log in either.”

The disruption did not ease immediately, as complaints continued to surface beyond the initial spike. Data from Downdetector showed that even 30 minutes after the first reports, at least 28 users had flagged issues in India, suggesting that the reported problems with the app’s web persisted for some time.

Whatsapp web down ? :'( — Carlos Castro. (@4viejoryuzaki) February 26, 2026

iPhone यूज़र कंप्यूटर डेस्कटॉप पर WhatsApp लॉग इन नहीं कर पा रहे है। WhatsApp web लॉग इन करने में आ रही है समस्या । #iphone #WhatsApp #whatsappweb — Adarsh Singh (@AdarshS77852380) February 27, 2026

What did WhatsApp comment?

Although there was no official response from either Meta Platforms or WhatsApp on the reported disruption. The company had not issued any statement or update on its official channels at the time of writing.

WhatsApp added voice and video calling to WhatsApp Web

In a related development involving WhatsApp Web, the Meta-owned platform has finally added voice and video calling to WhatsApp Web, the version you use in a browser. This means users can now make calls directly from their laptop or desktop without downloading the desktop app. It’s a useful update for people who work on their computers and want everything in one place.

Although the feature is available globally, it does not work in the UAE. The country has strict rules for internet calling (VoIP services). Only approved and licensed apps are allowed to offer voice and video calls.

Since WhatsApp’s calling service is not officially approved, telecom providers in the UAE block voice and video calls on the app — whether you use it on mobile, desktop, or web.

You can still send messages, photos, and documents on WhatsApp Web in the UAE, but calling features remain unavailable.