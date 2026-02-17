Sextortion scams through video calls are increasing rapidly on WhatsApp. Fraudsters are targeting people with unexpected video calls and then using recorded clips to threaten and extort money. What looks like a simple missed call from an unknown number can quickly turn into a stressful situation. Cybercrime officials say awareness is the strongest defense against such digital traps.

Therefore, in this article we have mentioned how to stay safe from these scams.

Avoid answering unknown video calls

The first and most important step is to avoid answering video calls from unknown or international numbers. Scammers usually depend on curiosity. If you accidentally answer, disconnect immediately. Do not speak, engage, or switch on your camera. Even a few seconds of interaction can be recorded and misused.

Strengthen your privacy settings

Review your privacy settings on WhatsApp. Change options like profile photo, last seen, about section, and status updates to “My Contacts.” This prevents strangers from accessing your personal details or downloading your display picture to create fake content.

Do not share personal information publicly

Many fraudsters collect phone numbers from public social media accounts, websites, or online listings. Avoid posting your personal number openly. If you must share it for professional reasons, ensure your social profiles are private and limit visible information.

Never send money under threat

If a scammer threatens to share a video or screenshots, do not panic and do not send money. Paying once often leads to repeated demands. Remember, scammers rely on fear and embarrassment. Staying calm reduces their control over the situation.

Block, report, and seek help

Immediately block the suspicious number and report it within the app. Save screenshots of messages, numbers, and payment requests as evidence. In India, victims can contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or file a complaint on the official cybercrime portal.

Sextortion scams are designed to create panic, but quick thinking and awareness can prevent serious harm. Staying cautious online is no longer optional it is essential.