WhatsApp users with outdated Android devices need to take note – the messaging platform will no longer function on phones running Android versions below 6.0 after September 8, 2026.

Meta’s messaging service is raising the minimum operating system requirements. Currently, WhatsApp works on devices with Android 5.0 and above, but this is about to change. From September 8, only phones running Android 6.0 or later versions will be compatible with the messenger app.

The company’s decision stems from practical reasons. Newer features demand better processing power and advanced system capabilities that older phones simply can’t provide. By maintaining support for outdated operating systems, WhatsApp faces limitations in rolling out improvements and enhanced functionality. These older platforms can’t handle modern features efficiently, which holds back the app’s development.

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WhatsApp to withdraw support

“The current supported version of WhatsApp for Android requires Android OS 5.0 or newer. This means that the app can run with the necessary stability and performance on a large number of devices. However, even as the Android ecosystem is moving toward Android 17, a certain number of users still rely on outdated devices,” WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

WhatsApp has started alerting users who will be affected. When these users open the application, they see a notification explaining that their current Android version won’t support WhatsApp beyond September 8, 2026.

What Should You Do?

If your smartphone operates on Android 5.0 or 5.1, you have two options:

– Check if your phone can be upgraded to Android 6.0 or higher through a system update.

– Purchase a newer smartphone that supports a compatible Android version.

Before the deadline arrives, make sure to save your chat history and media files. Creating a backup ensures you won’t lose important conversations and memories when the transition happens.

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in India that allows users to recharge prepaid mobile numbers directly within the app. This means users may no longer choose to open other payment apps like Paytm or Google Pay; instead, they can make payments directly through WhatsApp. The feature is powered by PayU. The company claimed it is rolling out in phases across Android and iOS and will reach all users in the coming weeks.