WhatsApp launches new caption with media forwarding feature for iOS users: Details

Meta-owner messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature using which users can forward videos, images, documents and GIFs with a caption. This feature is called the ‘forward media with caption’ which is available only to iOS users in the 22.23.77 update of the app. Earlier, as per WABetaInfo, only beta users were able to use this feature. It will be available for more users in the upcoming days.

To use this new feature, some easy steps are required to be followed. Users have to first choose a media to be forwarded and an option to add a caption to it will automatically reflect. Just click ‘forward’ and it will be circulated to individual chats and group chats. Users who do not wish to attach a caption with their selected media can simply dismiss the option by clicking on the X button.

Some recently launched new WhatsApp features other than the media forwarding with captions include emoji reactions to messages which allows long pressing on a text and reply an emoji icon reaction rather than separately responding to a text, WhatsApp communities which allows to band multiple groups into one which was earlier not possible due to a member limit, Message Yourself which allows to save reminders, to-do lists and other messages for your own self, group video calls which allows to generate a link and add upto 32 people for group calls, increase in group members limit to 1000 which was earlier 512 people earlier, creating polls which could be used to ask MCQs and so on.

Other features which are yet to come out but are available for beta users have also been reported by WABetaInfo. Some of them are customized avatars, muting shortcut for group chats, contact cards

It will be interesting to see how netizens react to this feature and how it makes the application usage fruitful.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp to roll out ‘Message Yourself’ feature soon, here’s how to use it