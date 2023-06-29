WhatsApp is discontinuing this version of app; know reason why

WhatsApp has officially ended its Electron-based Desktop application for Windows, prompting users to transition to the newly introduced native app. The previous version has now been deprecated in favour of a more optimised, stable, and feature-rich messaging experience on desktop devices, WaBetaInfo reports.

WhatsApp had previously released a UWP (Universal Windows Platform) version of its app for Windows PCs, which was made available for download through the Microsoft Store. Despite the launch of the new app, users continued to use the Electron-based Desktop application.

However, WhatsApp has now made it clear that the older version of the desktop app will no longer be supported. Users opening the Electron-based WhatsApp Desktop application will see an expiration message, urging them to switch to the native app to continue using WhatsApp on their desktop computers.

To ensure uninterrupted access to WhatsApp on desktop, users are required to transition from the deprecated Electron version to the native app. The native desktop app for Windows, available for download on the Microsoft Store has increased reliability and speed. It is designed and optimised for desktop experience. The app will continue receive notification even when your phone is offline.

Download the new WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows. Once downloaded and installed, to log in first open WhatsApp on your phone and tap the three dots on Android or Settings on phone. Tap Linked Devices. Point your phone camera to the QR code that appears on your WhatsApp Desktop app.

