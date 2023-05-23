WhatsApp feature alert: How to edit messages and correct typos after sending | Tech tips

WhatsApp has made it possible to get over those embarrassing typos. The chat company has finally rolled out the much-awaited Edit message feature that lets you edit message after being sent. The feature was reported to be under works from past several months and was even spotted in the beta version by WaBetaInfo in April.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats,” the company announced in a blog post. The feature is rolling out for everyone including Android and iOS users.

With the Edit message feature, you can fix those annoying typos and errors. The feature can also come handy when looking to add additional context to a message, or change the message completely.

There is Delete Message option that can be used in case of errors. However, in this case your entire message is deleted, you have to rewrite everything and there is a message left behind reading – “This message was deleted.” With Edit message, you can fix the exact error without having to rewrite everything from start.

The feature is rolling out gradually so there are chances you may not see it immediately. It is recommended that you keep your chat app updated at all times to the latest version.

Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history. WhatsApp says that the messages and the edits done are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Using Edit message feature is a simple task. Just like in iMessage, WhatsApp lets user edit message in these simple steps.