WhatsApp disappearing messages may soon get their own shortcut button, feature spotted on Android Beta

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on redesigning its disappearing messages feature for Android 2.22.24.9 beta. This update eased off the feature to mark both old and new chats in a disappearing thread by adding a shortcut to it. Also, the 2.22.26.10 update for disappearing messages section is available to more beta users. Furthermore, the messaging application is apparently launching an additional entry point for its messages feature disappearing.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, few testers accessed the fresh feature after they downloaded the updated 2.22.25.22 Android version of WhatsApp beta. The Manage Storage section helps access the new shortcut feature and it claims to be a space-saving tool. It seems to be simple to mark both old and new chats in the ‘disappearing threads’ after using this section.

Also, the reports suggest users to add an automatic timer with the disappearing messages that can help delete irrelevant data and save space. Users will also get an option to configure their privacy setting through this feature directly by opening chat information. Apparently, WhatsApp is allowing some users to use their accounts on multiple devices. The platform is allowing beta testers to link their accounts with another device, for instance a tablet. Reports also says that WhatsApp may alter the linkage of beta accounts to WhatsApp tablet version.

The WhatsApp beta program which the Android users have signed up for have been seeing a beaner reportedly which says “Have an Android tablet? WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers.” Upon clicking the dialogue box, a pop-up appears at the bottom of the screen which has details of steps to connect WhatsApp accounts with the tablet version. It will be interesting to see the reactions of beta users and if this feature is brought into the stable version of WhatsApp.

