Twitter layoffs: After firing 50% staff, Elon Musk may cut more jobs

Twitter is not done with layoffs. After purging nearly half of the workforce globally, Twitter now plans to fire some more employees in the coming weeks. According to Insider, citing two people familiar with the company, Twitter is looking at laying off 50 workers in the social media site’s product division in the coming weeks.

The news comes a month after Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during an all-hands meeting that the company is done with layoff and is looking at active recruitment. The new wave of layoff could reduce the company’s workforce strength under 2,000.

Musk took over Twitter in October and since then has made several organisational changes to the company. He laid off nearly half of the company’s 7500 workforce in few weeks of taking the control. The layoff reportedly brought down the headcount from 7500 to 3500 at Twitter. It affected product trust and safety, policy, communications, tweet curation, ethical AI, data science, and other teams. The social media platform currently has no communications department to reach out for comments.

Hundreds of workers voluntarily resigned from Twitter when Musk asked them to commit to an extremely hardcore work culture at Twitter 2.0 with “long hours and high intensity.”

Twitter is reportedly facing tough times with its finances. A recent report said that employees at its Singapore office were walked out of the building by landlord after company failed to pay the rent on the said due date. The Verge reports that the company has placed hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters for sale via an online auction to generate money for its pending payments. The auction’s listing includes items like office furniture, kitchen appliances like the espresso machine, Twitter bird logo artwork, and more. The company reportedly auctioned the items to pay off its long overdue rent for all of its global offices.