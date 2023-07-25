Top Google Bard features you need to know right now l Tech Tips

Artificial Intelligence has never been underestimated. This technology has always been seen as immensely powerful, with the potential to transform and revolutionise various sectors. One area where AI has made significant strides is language processing and understanding. AI chatbots like Google Bard and ChatGPT are two of the most successful and powerful examples of this.

Google introduced Bard in February this year. Currently available in more than 180 countries including India, Bard AI is Google’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT that shot to fame in no time due to its free access and human-like response. Google’s Bard AI which saw its own shares of goof ups upon launch is powered by a research large language LaMDA and is available in more than 40 languages currently.

Google says that Bard is in its early stage of development. However, the AI bot has already become popular amidst people and comes with array of features to compete with its competitors.

Some of these features that you should know are:

Bard comes with Multilingual support: Google has updated Bard to add support fore more than 40 languages including Arabic, Bengali, Bulgarian, Chinese (Simplified / Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English and more.

Audible Bard responses: Not just read, you can also listen to Bard’s responses. This is helpful if you want to learn the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script.

Set tone and style of Bard responses: You can set tone and style of Bard responses such as simple, long, short, casual or professional. This feature is currently supported in English with other languages to be added soon.

Pin or rename Bard conversations: To help revisit prompts, Bard allows you to pin your conversations with the chatbot. You can also rename your conversations if required.

Export Bard-generated code to more places: You can export your Python code from Bard to Replit and Google Colab.

Share Bard responses with friends: Google’s AI bot also allows you to share its responses with your network using sharable links.

Use images in prompts: Google has incorporated capabilities of Google Lens into Bard. You can upload images with prompts and the Bard will analyse it to help.

