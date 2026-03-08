Smartphone cameras are one department where many Indians can’t compromise with at all. In the increasingly digital world, people are using their smartphone cameras for different use cases like content creation including reels. Whereas many people click photos to post it on their social media handles. Therefore the cameras of a smartphone have become one the most things to look out for before buying a smartphone.

Many smartphone brands have acknowledged this preference of users to have good cameras in their smartphones. Therefore many are constantly enhancing the capabilities of thier smartphones cameras. With some even collaborating with renowned lens makers like Leica and Hassleblad. However choosing one device from a wide variety of options can be quite overwhelming. So to ease out this decision we have mentioned 5 camera centric devices for you to choose from:

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a powerful Leica-tuned camera system designed for professional photography. It includes a 50MP 1-inch primary sensor with OIS, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens supporting about 3.2x–4.3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The phone can record 8K video, while the front houses a 50MP selfie camera for high-resolution photos and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup led by a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It also features a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. For selfies, the device includes a 12MP front camera, and it supports advanced 8K video recording.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Oppo Find X9 Pro focuses heavily on photography with a 50MP main camera using a large Sony sensor and wide f/1.5 aperture for improved light capture. The phone also includes a 200MP telephoto camera with AI-powered zoom capabilities that can reach up to 120x digital zoom. Its camera system is developed with Hasselblad colour tuning for more accurate colours and professional-grade imaging.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro features a triple-camera system with Zeiss optics. The setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with around 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The device also offers a 50MP front camera and focuses strongly on portrait photography, colour accuracy, and advanced zoom capabilities.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max has an upgraded camera system with three 48MP rear cameras, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The telephoto camera supports up to 8x optical-quality zoom using sensor cropping, enabling zoom shots. The phone also features an 18MP front camera and improved video tools designed for professional-level photography and videography.