The Centre has granted administrative and technical approval worth Rs 1,663.15 crore for the first phase of the Kollam-Theni National Highway (NH-183) development project, clearing the way for the upgrade of a key highway corridor linking Kollam and Chengannur in southern side of Kerala.

The approval covers a 54.37-km stretch from Kadavoor Bypass Junction in Kollam to Anjilimoodu near Chengannur. Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said the project addresses a long-pending demand from residents of central Travancore, including Kunnathur, Charummoodu and Chengannur.

According to Suresh, the project will be implemented under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model and is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

Four-lane highway planned with bridges, culverts and rail overbridge

The approved stretch will be developed as a four-lane national highway with a width of 20 metres.

Of the total sanctioned cost, Rs 689.20 crore has been earmarked for civil works. Another Rs 331.64 crore will be spent on land acquisition and related procedures, while Rs 394.19 crore has been allocated for building demolition and compensation.

The project blueprint includes three major bridges, six minor bridges, 103 culverts, one railway overbridge and two vehicle underpasses.

It also provides for 48 bus bays and a modern drainage network covering 88.81 km.

Safety infrastructure planned along the corridor includes crash barriers, modern signboards, solar LED blinkers, median mast lights and high-mast lighting systems.

Major junction upgrades part of development plan

The project also includes the modernisation of 16 major junctions across the route.

These include Kollam Bypass, Mukkada, Perayam, Kundara-Chittumala, Bharanikkavu, Chakkuvalli, Charummoodu, Kottamukku, Nalamukku, Mankamkuzhi, Kollakadavu, Pennukkara and Anjilimoodu.

In addition, 18 smaller junctions will be upgraded as part of the highway expansion programme.

Suresh said the project is expected to improve freight movement and reduce travel time across Kollam, Kundara, Kunnathur, Bharanikkavu, Charummoodu and Chengannur.

“It will open up new opportunities in trade, industry, agriculture and tourism, and provide a major impetus to the central Travancore region,” he said.

The MP also reiterated his demand for a 24-metre-wide highway, saying future traffic growth should be considered during project execution. He said he would raise the issue again with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and seek further intervention.