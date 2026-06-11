Human activities pushed global warming to 1.37°C above pre-industrial levels in 2025, putting the world on track to breach the critical 1.5°C warming threshold within about four years, while the pace at which heat is accumulating in the Earth’s climate system points to even higher levels of future warming.

The Indicators of Global Climate Change (IGCC) report found that the world’s remaining carbon budget to limit warming to 1.5°C has shrunk to just 130 billion tonnes of CO2, enough for only about three years at current emission levels, underscoring the rapidly narrowing window for climate action.

“Strong and consistent evidence shows that the entire climate system is continuing to heat, driving rapid global warming,” the report said.

The study, prepared by more than 70 scientists from 56 institutions across 17 countries, found that global greenhouse gas emissions climbed to a record 56.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2024, driven largely by fossil fuel use.

One of the report’s most significant warnings relates to the Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI) — the measure of how quickly excess heat is accumulating in the climate system. Scientists found that the indicator has more than doubled in recent decades and reached its highest level on record.

“Without human influence, it should be close to zero, but it has been growing since the 1970s and is now at a record high, doubling in recent decades,” said Prof Piers Forster, Director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures at the University of Leeds and lead author of the report.

Record Greenhouse Gas Levels

The report found that human-induced warming is increasing at an all-time high rate of around 0.27°C per decade, with almost all warming experienced during the past decade attributable to human activities.

Atmospheric concentrations of the three major greenhouse gases also reached new highs in 2025. Carbon dioxide concentrations rose to 425.6 parts per million, methane to 1,936.3 parts per billion, and nitrous oxide to 339.4 parts per billion.

“We are emitting more greenhouse gases than ever before, causing rising greenhouse gas levels which are trapping more and more heat in the atmosphere and pushing the world out of balance,” said Dr Matt Palmer, Science Fellow at the UK Met Office.

Visible Climate System Shifts

The accelerating warming is already visible across the climate system. Global sea levels reached a record 23 cm above 1901 levels in 2025 and are rising at around 1.8 mm per year, while the world experienced 65 days of marine heatwaves in 2025 alone. Scientists said the number of marine heatwave days has more than tripled since 1991.

“The Earth’s energy imbalance is growing fast, driving changes in every component of the climate system, including ocean and continental warming, permafrost thawing, ice loss, and sea level rise,” said Dr Karina Von Schuckmann, Senior Advisor at Mercator Ocean International.

The report said that if emissions continue at current levels, the world is likely to cross the 1.5°C warming limit around 2030, highlighting the need for significantly faster decarbonisation efforts during what scientists describe as a critical decade for climate action.