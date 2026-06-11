British Defence Minister John Healey resigned on Thursday after a dispute with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over military spending, reported Reuters. Healey later shared his resignation letter to the PM on X.

He accused Starmer and the Treasury of failing to provide enough money to strengthen Britain’s armed forces at a time when security threats are increasing across Europe and beyond.

Healey’s departure comes at a difficult moment for the labour government. Political tensions have risen in recent months, and senior ministers have openly disagreed over government priorities, reported Reuters.

UK Defence Secretary, in a letter to PM Keir Starmer, says UK government is not willing to give the British Armed Forces the “resources they need.” https://t.co/mGPyTRuGkY pic.twitter.com/PaNh3dcJtZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 11, 2026

Who is John Healey?

John Healey is one of Labour’s most experienced politicians and a close ally of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Born in 1960 in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, he became a member of Parliament in 1997. Over the years, he served in several government roles under former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, including jobs related to the Treasury, housing and local government.

After Labour lost power, Healey held a number of senior opposition positions and became Shadow Defence Secretary in 2020. When Labour won the 2024 general election, Starmer appointed him Defence Secretary.

Why did John Healey resign?

The dispute centered on Britain’s long-delayed Defence Investment Plan, a major strategy document designed to outline future military spending and equipment purchases. Government departments spent months negotiating the financial details of the plan. Defence officials pushed for more funding to address growing security concerns, while Treasury officials sought to limit spending because of pressure on public finances.

In his resignation letter, Healey said the final funding package fell far short of what Britain’s military required. “You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats,” Healey wrote to Starmer. He also warned that budget restrictions could weaken Britain’s armed forces and increase risks for military personnel.

“Your DIP financial settlement — which I was first given in full on Monday afternoon this week — falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time,” he said. “I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe,” he added.

The Defence Investment Plan was originally expected in 2025 but remained delayed as ministers argued over funding levels. Military leaders have repeatedly urged the government to publish the plan quickly so the armed forces can prepare for future threats.

All about defence spending

Britain faces growing security challenges both at home and abroad. Military officials have warned that the global security environment has become more dangerous in recent years.

British authorities have reported frequent Russian military activity near UK waters and airspace. Defence planners have also expressed concern about instability in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding future international security commitments, reported Reuters.

Another factor is the changing role of the United States in European defence. British policymakers have increasingly discussed the need for European countries to take greater responsibility for their own security as Washington shifts more attention toward other regions.

Recent events also raised concerns about Britain’s military readiness. The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran exposed weaknesses in Britain’s ability to rapidly deploy military assets to key regions. Critics said that the country lacked sufficient resources to respond quickly to emerging crises, reported Reuters.

The Defence Investment Plan aims to address those concerns. The strategy would set out spending priorities for military equipment, weapons systems, technology and support services. The government hopes the plan will move Britain’s armed forces toward what officials describe as “warfighting readiness.”

The delay has frustrated defence companies as well. Industry leaders say they need long-term funding commitments before investing in major programmes, factories and workforce expansion.

Many defence firms have complained that uncertainty over government spending makes it difficult to plan future projects. Some companies fear delays could slow military modernisation efforts at a time when many NATO countries are increasing defence budgets.

Meanwhile, the government is trying to reduce public debt while managing high spending demands across healthcare, education, welfare and defence. Tax levels also remain among the highest seen in decades.

Starmer said on Wednesday that the Defence Investment Plan would be published before a NATO summit scheduled to begin on July 7, reported Reuters. However, Healey’s resignation raises fresh questions about whether the government can achieve consensus on defence spending before then.