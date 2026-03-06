The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 has been updated and released on March 5, 2026, by the Hurun Research Institute, and the refreshed data presents some interesting insights. The list surpasses 4,000 billionaires worldwide for the first time, marking an increase of 578 (or 17%) from the previous year. The data reveals that total billionaire wealth climbed dramatically by 28%, reaching unprecedented levels amid robust stock market performance across major indices.

Part of this explosive growth needs to be credited to the transformative forces in the technology sector – one that’s seeing a lot of activity with regard to AI. A total of 114 billionaires derived their fortunes from AI-related companies, with 46 newcomers joining the ranks this year. Breakthroughs in AI infrastructure, such as advanced GPUs, cloud computing, and large-scale data centers, fuelled massive valuation jumps for key players. Meanwhile, sectors like semiconductors, space exploration, and digital platforms continued to deliver outsized returns.

Hence, we round up the top 10 personalities from the technology industry in the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, based on the provided data.

1. Elon Musk

Wealth: US$ 792 billion

Increased by: 89%

Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person for the fifth time in six years. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and xAI saw his fortune exploding by $372 billion, fuelled by massive surges in Tesla’s valuation and SpaceX’s growth. At 54 years of age, the entrepreneur behind electric vehicles, reusable rockets, and neural interfaces continues to redefine industries, with his wealth now rivaling entire national economies.

2. Jeff Bezos

Wealth: US$ 300 billion

Increased by: 13%

Amazon’s founder retains second place overall, adding $34 billion amid deepening dominance in AI-powered cloud computing via AWS and progress at Blue Origin’s space programs. The 62-year-old’s steady gains show resilience from the e-commerce sector and expanding tech infrastructure.

3. Larry Page

Wealth: US$ 271 billion

Increased by: 65%

Alphabet co-founder Larry Page breaks into the global top three for the first time, with a dramatic 65% surge, adding substantial value. The 52-year-old’s wealth comes from Google’s search empire, YouTube, and moonshot bets through Alphabet, highlighting sustained innovation in digital advertising and AI.

4. Larry Ellison

Wealth: US$ 267 billion

Increased by: 32%

Oracle’s co-founder and chairman saw his fortune rise by $64 billion. Ellison’s involvement in the fields of enterprise software, cloud migration, and database dominance, thus highlighting the shift toward cloud infrastructure powering global businesses.

5. Sergey Brin

Wealth: US$ 247 billion

Increased by: 67%

Alphabet’s other co-founder surges alongside Larry Page, benefiting from the same Google ecosystem drivers. The 52-year-old’s wealth reflects ongoing strength in search, Android, and emerging AI applications, cementing the duo’s place among tech’s elite.

6. Mark Zuckerberg

Wealth: US$ 234 billion

Increased by: 2%

Meta Platforms’ CEO and founder slips slightly in ranking but holds strong in the top 10. At 41, Zuckerberg’s modest 2% gain comes from social media advertising, metaverse investments, and AI integrations across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

7. Jensen Huang

Wealth: US$ 172 billion

Increased by: 34%

Nvidia’s CEO enters the global top 10 as the lead of a chipmaker that shattered the $5 trillion valuation mark. Huang’s rise is tied directly to the AI boom, with Nvidia’s GPUs becoming essential for training large language models and data centers worldwide.

8. Steve Ballmer

Wealth: US$ 159 billion

Increased by: 2%

Former Microsoft CEO Ballmer maintains a solid position through his significant stake in the software giant. His wealth benefits from Microsoft’s cloud (Azure) growth and AI partnerships, including with OpenAI.

9. Michael Dell

Wealth: US$ 145 billion

Increased by: 20%

Dell Technologies’ founder adds $24 billion amid PC refresh cycles, enterprise servers, and AI hardware demand. The company’s move to infrastructure for data centers supports his continued climb up the list.

10. Zhang Yiming

Wealth: US$ 79 billion

Increased by: 32%

ByteDance’s founder ranks as China’s richest entrepreneur on the list. The TikTok parent company’s global reach in short-form video and algorithmic content drives his gains, showcasing tech’s cross-border power.