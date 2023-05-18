Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals plan to mitigate ‘dangers’ of fast moving AI

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has expressed his concerns towards the rapid development in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space. In an interview given to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, Nadella talked about his fear related to AI. He said that “the entire society” has to come together to “maximise the opportunity and mitigate the dangers” of the technology and that’s what scares him the most.

“We definitely want the benefits of this technology and we want to mitigate the unintended consequences,” Nadella added. “The leadership that’s required and the coming together of all the parties that is required is challenging, but it has to be done.”

The emergence of generative AI technology, highlighted by the overnight popularity of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT, has raised significant concerns among technology advocates, thought leaders, and developers regarding its regulation. Satya Nadella acknowledged the swift pace of AI development, emphasising the importance of human involvement in the process.

“If anything, I feel, yes, it’s moving fast, but moving fast in the right direction,” said Nadella. “Humans are in the loop versus being out of the loop. It’s a design choice, which, at least, we have made.”

Further Nadella acknowledged the potential impact of disruptive technologies on the job market. However, he expressed optimism, asserting that artificial intelligence (AI) will not only lead to job displacement but also generate fresh employment opportunities.

“I mean, there can be a billion developers. In fact, the world needs a billion developers,” he said. “So the idea that this is actually a democratising tool to make access to new technology and access to new knowledge easier, so that the ramp-up on the learning curve is easier.” Nadella highlighted the immense need for developers in today’s digital age, suggesting that the world could benefit from a billion developers.