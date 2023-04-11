Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones launched in India at Rs 4,990: Specs, features and more 

Sony has launched the WH-CH520, a budget headphone with a claimed battery life of 50 hours. WH-CH520 is the successor of WH-CH510 which comes with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that theoretically produces high-quality sound.

The headphone also comes with 360 spatial sound that captures and analyses users’ ear shape and allows these headphones to create their own personal spatial sound field when paired with BRAVIA XR TV.

According to Sony, the headphones work for 1.5 hours after a 3-minute quick charge. The headphone also has soft earpads and a lightweight design that stays comfortable for longer. Apart from that, this Bluetooth device can be paired with more than two devices at the same time.

Talking about its previous version WH-CH510, the headphone has a 35-hour battery life and weighs 132g. The headphone also has an in-built mic for calls. A 10-minute quick charge will give up to 90 minutes of play. The headphone is currently available for sale and comes in three colours that are blue, white, and black.

The headphone comes in black, blue, white, and beige colour. The headphone also has a built-in mic for clear calls even in a noisy environment. The price of WH-CH520 is set at Rs 4,990.