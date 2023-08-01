Reliance JioBook: Everything to know about super-affordable Reliance 4G laptop that costs only Rs 16,499

Reliance Retail has launched new and affordable laptop targeting students who are looking for a budget friendly device. Dubbed as JioBook, the new laptop is designed specifically for students and to assist in their learning experience.

“Whether attending online classes, learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook provides an exceptional platform for all learning endeavors,” says the company about the laptop.

The new JioBook laptop comes with several connectivity features, including 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi capabilities. It is powered by JioOS and features an infinity keyboard. The laptop also has a webcam for taking video calls. Here’s everything you need to know about the laptop.

JioBook specifications

JioBook features a 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display, MT8788 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The laptop has a very lightweight build. It weighs just 990 grams which is lighter than many top laptops in the market including the MacBook Pro and Air.

The connectivity options include USB, HDMI and audio jack. Company claims that the laptop offers a battery life of 8 hours. It comes pre-loaded with a slew of pre-loaded apps from Jio such as JioMeet, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The JioBook 2023 also features a number of other features that are designed to make it easy for students to use, including a long-lasting battery, an infinity keyboard, a large multi-gesture trackpad and a webcam with integrated microphone.

JioOS has been tweaked to support features like a built-in chatbot, more than 75 keyboard shortcuts, 4G LTE and dual band capabilities, trackpad gestures, screen extension, wireless printing, and multi-tasking screens. Users can also play leading gaming titles with JioCloudGames. The JioBIAN ready coding environment can help students learn coding in various languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pearla.

JioBook pricing and availability

The JioBook is priced at Rs 16,499 in India. It will be available for buying stating August 5 and can be purchased from Reliance Digital’s online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.

