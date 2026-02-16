One of the reasons why the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is grabbing attention from within the industry is the numerous opportunities for developers and companies. For those seeking exciting new job opportunities in the field of AI, Jio’s AI division is apparently looking to scout talent attending the AI Impact Summit event. Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio, is stated that he is actively recruiting top AI talent during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, extending a direct invitation to “cracked engineers” — a term commonly used in tech circles to describe exceptionally skilled, high-performing developers and researchers.

Aggarwal, based in Bengaluru, shared his outreach on X (formerly Twitter) as the summit kicked off at Bharat Mandapam. He announced, “Unsurprisingly, I am at the AI Summit this entire week with folks from my team and colleagues. Come visit us – we are all excited to share a glimpse of what all is cooking in our kitchen!”

Jio’s chief AI Scientist scouts talent at AI mega event

His latest post on X, however, was more of a targeted call, stating, “To the cracked engineers at the summit: if you’re building at the frontier of AI models, optimisation, or platforms, we need you. Reach out and I’ll fast-track an intro to our recruitment team. Let’s build for Bharath, at a scale only we know!”

Although being informal, the enthusiastic pitch highlights Reliance Jio’s aggressive push to expand its AI capabilities amid India’s growing role in global AI innovation. Reliance, under Mukesh Ambani’s leadership, has been investing heavily in AI infrastructure, models, and applications tailored for large-scale deployment in India.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 (from February 16 to February 20) is hailed as one of the largest global AI gatherings hosted in the Global South, drawing over 15–20 Heads of Government, more than 50 international ministers, and dozens of CEOs from tech giants.

Confirmed attendees include Sundar Pichai (Alphabet/Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Bill Gates (Gates Foundation), Alexandr Wang (Meta Chief AI Officer), and K Krithivasan (TCS CEO). International leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are also participating, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is addressing a session.

In the midst of such talent and personalities, Jio’s pitch for hiring new AI talent is the company hinting at its ambitious plans to expand. The move also highlights the fierce competition for top AI engineers in India, where companies like Reliance, TCS, Infosys, and global players are vying for talent to develop sovereign and scalable AI solutions.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 to celebrate all things AI

PM Modi reacted positively to the summit’s global draw on X, stating, “It is a matter of immense pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also shows the capability of our country’s youth. This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development.”