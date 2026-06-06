Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in India on June 16. An Amazon landing page for the Redmi Turbo 5 has also gone live, indicating that the smartphone will be available for purchase through the online retailer once sales begin. The smartphone maker is positioning the device as its fastest Redmi smartphone yet, targeting mobile gamers. Redmi has also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a processor designed to deliver high-end performance

The smartphone will be available through Amazon India and is confirmed to arrive in three colour options: White, Green, and Black.

Speed has a new name.



Introducing the all-new #REDMITurbo5, the fastest REDMI ever. Made to move fast, engineered to stay ahead, and designed for those who never slow down.



Always #ReadyWhenYouAre.



Launching on 16th June, 2026.

Get notified: https://t.co/W46X9IMmV4 pic.twitter.com/PJVGv6zb4d — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 5, 2026

Redmi Turbo 5 expected specifications:

The device has already been launched in China, revealing most of the features and specifications expected for the Indian variant. The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to sport a 6.59-inch flat 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to pair the Dimensity 8500 Ultra with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. To handle selfies and video calls, the handset is said to come with a 20MP front camera. It could also launch with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset is also said to pack a 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Redmi brand market share in India:

According to the latest quarterly shipment data from Counterpoint Research and the International Data Corporation (IDC), Xiaomi—the parent company of the Redmi brand—holds a 12% to 12.2% market share in India, positioning it as the fourth-largest vendor in the country.

Xiaomi traditionally performed very well in budget and entry-level phones, but that segment has seen weaker demand and a decline in shipments as the market pivots toward premium models.

The Indian smartphone market has seen a rapid shift toward offline purchasing (more than 50% of sales). Rivals like Vivo, Samsung, and OPPO have dominated this retail landscape with established distribution channels.

Brands like Apple and Samsung now command significantly higher value (revenue) share in India, whereas Xiaomi’s primary focus remains on volume through its budget Redmi line.