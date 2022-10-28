Redmi Note 12 versus Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Explorer Edition: Specs, prices compared

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China. The line-up spawns four models— Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. As is usually the case, Xiaomi has packed some high-end specs inside each of these phones while also maintaining a highly aggressive price tag, like clockwork.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition is the most premium of the lot with a 200MP main camera and whopping 210W fast charging. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is virtually identical to the Explorer Edition with the only difference being that it has slower 120W charging. Redmi Note 12 Pro, meanwhile, is same as the Note 12 Pro Plus model but, with a 50MP main camera and 67W fast charging. Redmi Note 12 is the most affordable of the lot.

Here we pit the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition against each other to see how they stack up:

Display: All the three phones have the same display stats, i.e., a 6.67-inch OLED with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Chip: Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chip. Redmi Note 12 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

Cameras: Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition have the same 200MP primary camera sensor with optically stabilised lens. Redmi Note 12 Pro swaps this with a 50MP main sensor, also, behind an optically stabilised lens. There are two more cameras in all the three phones— 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, you get a 16MP camera in these three phones. Redmi Note 12 has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main and 2MP depth camera while on the front, there is an 8MP camera.

Battery, charging: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus have a 5,000mAh battery. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus supports 120W fast charging, Redmi Note 12 gets support for 67W fast charging. Redmi Note 12 tops out at 33W charging. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition has a smaller 4,300mAh battery but comes with support for up to whopping 210W fast charging.

Prices: Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition is priced at CNY 2,400 (roughly Rs 27,300) for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000) for 8GB/256GB and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,300) for 12GB/256GB.

Redmi Note 12 Pro is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300) for 6GB/128GB, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,500) for 8GB/128GB, CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,800) for 8GB/256GB, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000) for 12GB/256GB.

Redmi Note 12 is priced at 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,700) for 4GB/128GB and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300) for 8GB/256GB.