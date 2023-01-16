Oppo A78 5G budget phone with Android 13, 50MP dual cameras launched in India: Specs, price

Oppo has launched a new budget midranger called the Oppo A78 5G in India. The Oppo A78 5G has Android 13 software and 50MP dual cameras. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Oppo A78 5G price in India is set at Rs 18,999.

Oppo A78 5G price in India, availability

Oppo has launched the A78 5G in India at a price of Rs 18,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will go on sale starting from January 18 across mainline retail outlets, Oppo E-Store, and Amazon.

Oppo A78 5G specs, features

The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB via a micro-SD card slot. Running the show is Oppo’s ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

For photography, the A78 has a dual camera setup on the rear which is a combination of a 50MP main and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

Powering the Oppo A78 5G is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. You also get dual speakers in this phone.

Design-wise, the A78 has a matte, stain-resistant finish and comes in two colours— Glowing Blue and Glowing Black. You get polished rings around the camera module and what Oppo is calling a “sunbeam pattern” extending to the backplate. The phone measures 7.9mm and weighs about 188g.