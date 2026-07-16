The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two major National Highway projects worth Rs 25,446 crore aimed at easing traffic congestion in Varanasi and improving connectivity to key transport hubs, religious sites and economic centres across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared two elevated highway corridors that will connect the city’s ring road with National Highways 19 and 31. Together, the projects span around 89 km and will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Two elevated corridors to ease city traffic

The first project involves the development of a 43.218-km corridor linking NH-31 with the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Varuna at an estimated cost of Rs 10,998.32 crore.

The project comprises a 6/4-lane predominantly elevated corridor, including the main carriageway, flyovers, loops, ramps, and service roads, and will be implemented by the NHAI under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 10,998.32 crore, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.

According to the government, the corridor forms a key part of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan and will improve access to Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi Ring Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, Varanasi City Railway Station, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ramnagar Port, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the city’s ghats and the neighbouring Chandauli region.

Designed for speeds of 80-100 kmph, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from around 40 minutes to 20 minutes while easing congestion, improving road safety and lowering vehicle operating costs.

Second corridor to improve Ganga riverfront connectivity

The Cabinet also approved a 46.039-km corridor connecting NH-19 with the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Ganga at an estimated cost of Rs 14,447.64 crore.

The 46.039-km project, comprising a six-lane elevated main carriageway, an iconic cable-stayed bridge, an extradosed foot-over bridge-cum-major bridge, loops, ramps, link roads and service roads, will be implemented under HAM at a total capital cost of Rs 14,447.64 crore.

The project is expected to cut average travel time across the corridor from about 60 minutes to 20 minutes, while reducing the journey between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station from around 50 minutes to 25 minutes.

Boost to multimodal connectivity and regional growth

According to the government, both projects have been planned in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and are expected to strengthen multimodal connectivity across the region.

The two corridors will provide improved access to major railway stations, Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, Ramnagar Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) Port, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Namo Ghat, Ramnagar Fort and other prominent destinations.

The government said the projects are expected to improve logistics efficiency, support tourism and pilgrimage, enhance road safety and facilitate faster movement of passenger and freight traffic while contributing to long-term economic growth in eastern Uttar Pradesh.