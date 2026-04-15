Just weeks after Anthropic’s headline-grabbing announcement on Claude Mythos – the dangerously powerful AI model that’s been restricted to a couple of infrastructure organisations – arch rival OpenAI has unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber. This is a specialised cybersecurity-focused variant of its latest GPT-5.4 model that has been restricted to a carefully controlled, limited rollout.

Similar to Claude Mythos, the model is not available to the general public or through ChatGPT. Instead, access to GPT-5.4-Cyber is granted exclusively to vetted cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and organisations participating in OpenAI’s Trusted Access for Cyber program. OpenAI has chosen a cautious approach to rigorously test advanced AI capabilities before broader deployment, with concerns over potential misuse of powerful models.

How GPT-5.4-Cyber differs from standard GPT models?

GPT-5.4-Cyber is a fine-tuned variant of OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5.4 large language model, optimised specifically for defensive cybersecurity tasks. Unlike the standard versions with strict guardrails that block risky or sensitive prompts, this variant features relaxed safeguards to enable thorough evaluation. Cybersecurity experts can now test the model with complex, adversarial scenarios, including attempts to identify vulnerabilities, simulate jailbreaks, and test resilience against manipulation.

ALSO READ Apple iPhone 18 rumours: 6 reasons why the base model could be the best pick for you

With GPT-5.4-Cyber, the primary objective is defensive enhancement. By exposing the model to real-world attack simulations under controlled conditions, OpenAI aims to strengthen its built-in protections, improve resistance to exploitation, and refine its ability to assist in threat detection, vulnerability analysis, and secure coding practices.

Additional capabilities include support for binary reverse engineering, allowing researchers to examine compiled software for malware without source code access.

Who can access GPT-5.4-Cyber

As far as access is concerned, OpenAI has a tiered Trusted Access for Cyber program, which is expanding to include thousands of verified individuals and hundreds of security teams. Participants are selected based on expertise and must undergo identity verification. Their feedback will inform iterative improvements, mirroring ethical hacking practices in traditional cybersecurity. OpenAI says that the model will not be integrated into consumer-facing platforms like ChatGPT in the near term.

OpenAI GPT-5.4 Cyber vs Anthropic Claude Mythos: How they compare

The launch of GPT-5.4-Cyber comes just weeks after Anthropic’s Claude Mythos announcement.

While Anthropic focuses on foundational, from-the-ground-up development for its Mythos model, which was initially limited to about 40 organisations, OpenAI opts for rapid iteration through targeted fine-tuning of its existing GPT-5.4 architecture. Both approaches show how cybersecurity is set to transform into an AI-driven domain, where AI models must counter increasingly sophisticated threats from adversarial AI systems.

Unlike Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman hasn’t spoken about the Cyber model’s capabilities. Amodei and his team have reiterated that the Claude Mythos model is substantially dangerous and, hence, is best limited to be used only for cybersecurity purposes.