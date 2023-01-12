OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot gets paid version: Here’s how you can use it, top features, and more

OpenAI, the maker of popular ChatGPT, has hinted that it may soon charging users for using the chatbot. The company on its official page has announced that it is planning to launch a paid version of ChatGPT.

” We’re starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT (early thinking, nothing official to share yet). Our goal is to continue improving and maintaining the service, and monetization is one way we’re considering to ensure its long-term viability. We’re interested in chatting with some folks for ~15 min to get some early feedback. If you’re interested in chatting, please fill out this form (takes ~10 min to fill out),” the company announced.

The announcement has a link to a wait list where you can sign up for the access to premium version. It has range of questions related to payment preferences for the service such as at what price would you find ChatGPT expensive or at what price will you despite finding expensive still give it a thought.

The paid version of ChatGPT will have benefits like no blackout windows and faster responses with no throttling. The premium version will also deliver as many messages as you want which will be 2X the daily regular limit.

The announcement further reads that those selected for the program will be reached out individually to set up their payment process and a pilot. The company underlines that it is an “early experimental program that is subject to change” and it is not making the paid pro access generally available at this time.

The news to make ChatGPT a paid service should not shock many as company has hinted on this in the past also. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s founder, last month said that the company will have to monetise the service at some point due to hefty computing costs. He wrote this in a reply to a Twitter user who asked if ChatGPT will be free forever.

ChatGPT, despite being at the centre of controversy, earned large number of fans in very less time. It reportedly had its first million users in less than a week of its launch. It is an AI chatbot that interacts with you in a very conversational manner. It is designed especially for the conversation modelling.