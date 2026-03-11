The MacBook Neo assured Apple fans that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a nice Apple experience. Along with the updated MacBook Air and the new iPhone 17e, Apple seems to have taken care of those who want to step into the Apple ecosystem for the first time. However, the company isn’t letting go of its premium aspirations – things are only going to escalate to a different level now. Apple is readying its ‘Ultra’ lineup of gadgets to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 series later this year.

Rumours now hint at Apple’s Ultra nomenclature getting applied to the iPhone, MacBook, and AirPods after being limited to the Apple Watch Ultra and its high-end M series chips.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these upcoming devices may not all carry the “Ultra” name but will sit above current flagship models with significant price premiums and advanced features.

Key Ultra products rumoured from Apple

The report highlights three major Ultra gadgets in development at Apple:

Foldable iPhone:

A foldable iPhone has longbeen rumoured to be unveiled as the top-tier iPhone, competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold. With a starting price expected to be in the vicinity of $2,000, the iPhone Fold could feature a large inner display, under-display sensors, and other premium technologies, casting a “shadow” over the standard iPhone lineup. Apple is rumoured to get rid of the crease on the display, unlike its rivals.

Touchscreen MacBook Pro

Slated for a potential release by October 2026, this premium MacBook Pro model could include a touchscreen interface (possibly with Dynamic Island integration) and other high-end upgrades like an OLED display in some configurations. It would position the MacBook Pro as an even more versatile premium laptop for professionals and creatives.

Next-Gen AirPods Ultra

These next-generation earbuds from Apple are rumoured to incorporate cameras for visual context feeding into Siri, enabling features like enhanced Visual Intelligence. Since there will be so much tech packed into a rather tiny gadget, the ‘AirPods Ultra’ could be priced above the current AirPods Pro and Max tiers, representing the pinnacle of Apple’s audio ecosystem with deeper AI integration.

Although the exact naming remains uncertain, Apple might avoid the “Ultra” tag for some of these gadgets to prevent brand dilution. The iPhone might gain the Ultra tag, but the same may be questionable for the touchscreen MacBook Pro.

Apple to focus on premium and luxury segments

Note that no official confirmation has come from Apple, and details like exact release dates, final specs, and branding remain speculative at the moment. However, given Gurman’s track record, it seems that these products are inbound for a late 2026 launch.

For now, Apple is ready to ship its revamped entry-level offerings to the masses. The MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e are expected to cater to the masses willing to try Apple’s budget segment. Additionally, the updated MacBook Air and iPad Air now focus on the midrange segment with more focus on performance and practicality. The MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max will cater to creators and professionals seeking raw processing power.