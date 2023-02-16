Nokia X30 5G with PureView dual camera setup, Snapdragon 695 launched in India: Check price, specs

Nokia X30 5G has officially been launched in India. HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia phones, has launched smartphone claiming it to be their most eco-friendly phone yet. The smartphone is made of 100% recycled aluminum frame and a 65% recycled plastic back.

The new Nokia X30 5G sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED PureDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for resistance to scratches and cracks. The fingerprint sensor sits under the display to facilitate unlocking and face detection in the phone.

Nokia X30 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and upto 256GB memory. The smartphone 5G is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging that is said to offer two days of battery life on a single full charge.

The Nokia X30 5G comes equipped with a dual-camera setup, with a 50-megapixel PureView OIS primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor. The smartphone’s camera also features AI and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) along with host of features like Fusion technology, Night Mode 2.0, with Dark Vision, Tripod Mode and Night Selfie. On the front you get a 16MP selfie camera. The rear camera is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+, allowing 98% of all light through the lens to deliver industry-leading optical performance, and scratch resistance, says the company.

The Nokia X30 5G sets you at Rs 48,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The company informs that this a “limited period launch price” with no words on when it ends. It can end. It is offered in Cloudy Blue and Ice White shades and is currently available for pre-booking via Nokia India website and Amazon. The sale will start from February 20.

As part of launch offer, the company is giving a 33W fast charger and Nokia Comfort earbuds worth Rs 5799 with the new smartphone along with key bank offers and exciting exchange offer.