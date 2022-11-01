Nokia G60 5G with Snapdragon 695 chip, three years of Android OS update promise launched in India: Specs, price

Nokia has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Nokia G60 5G in India. Going by the name, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity. The all-new Nokia G60 5G comes powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Other than this, the smartphone will also come with Android 12 out-of-the-box. The company is also promising its customers three years of software updates along with two years of warranty.

Nokia G60 5G: Price, availability

Nokia G60 5G smartphone is already available for pre-booking on the official Nokia website and leading retail outlets starting from today to November 7.

As per HMD Global, there is a limited period offer of Free Nokia Wired Buds priced at Rs 3,5999.

Nokia G60 5G is available in two colour options, which include: Black and Ice.

In terms of pricing, the smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole variant which is 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration. However, the storage capacity can be expanded via a microSD card.

Nokia G60 5G: Specifications, features

Looking at the smartphone, Nokia G60 5G is a dual-SIM phone. The device comes with a flat-body design. The device comes with a 6.5-inch display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, FHD+. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The display also comes with a waterdrop-style notch.

In terms of photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth lens. Whereas the selfie camera is 8 MP.

Under the hood, Nokia G50 5G comes powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and boasts of 4500 mAh battery. The battery also supports 20W fast charging.

Other connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5 mm jack, a type-C port and dual-band Wi-Fi.

