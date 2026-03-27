In today’s increasingly digital world, wherein everything is available online at the click of a button. Many people today don’t know about the useful and life-saving government apps, which often come in handy.

These government apps are very convenient to use, and they make availing government services much easier. More importantly, these apps have streamlined services like Aadhaar-linked payments, certificate downloads, and grievance redressal; it empowers citizens with instant access to welfare schemes and official updates.

In this article, we have mentioned five such government apps that everyone should use.

DigiLocker

DigiLocker is a government app that lets users store digital copies of important documents. It supports items like driver’s licenses, vehicle registration certificates, mark sheets, and ID cards. These documents are linked to official databases and can be accessed anytime. Users can share files digitally for verification. The app reduces the need to carry physical documents and helps in quick access during travel or official work.

Sanchar Saathi

Sanchar Saathi is a portal launched by the Department of Telecommunications in India to help users manage and secure their mobile connections. It allows people to check SIM cards issued in their name, report suspected fraud or stolen phones, and block lost devices. The platform also helps track and disconnect unauthorized connections, aiming to reduce telecom-related fraud and improve user safety.

mParivahan

mParivahan provides vehicle and driving license-related information. Users can check RC details, license status, and vehicle ownership using a registration number. It also allows storing digital versions of an RC and driving license, which are accepted by traffic police. The app includes features like traffic challan details and nearest RTO information. It is mainly used for road transport services and verification of vehicle-related records.

Aadhaar App

mAadhaar allows users to carry their Aadhaar card digitally on a smartphone. It provides access to Aadhaar details, lets users update address information, and download e-Aadhaar. The app supports biometric locking and unlocking for security. Users can generate a virtual ID instead of sharing their Aadhaar number. It also helps locate nearby Aadhaar centers and supports QR code scanning for identity verification when required.

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu was developed to provide information related to COVID-19. It shows risk levels based on location and nearby cases using Bluetooth and GPS data. The app provides health updates, self-assessment tools, and guidelines related to the pandemic. It also includes vaccination details and certificates. Aarogya Setu was mainly used during the pandemic to track infections and inform users about safety measures.

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UMANG

UMANG is a platform that gives access to many government services in one place. It includes services like bill payments, pension details, gas booking, and exam results. Users can access services from central and state governments without using multiple apps. It also supports services like EPF, PAN, and passport-related tasks. The app is designed to make different government services available through a single interface.