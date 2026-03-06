A few weeks ago, Microsoft’s Xbox division saw the departure of several top executives, including the retirement of Xbox stalwart Phil Spencer. With new CEO Asha Sharma at the helm, the gaming division of Microsoft promised commitment to the console category with the upcoming announcements. Now, Microsoft has officially confirmed Project Helix as the codename for its next-generation Xbox console, marking a bold evolution in gaming hardware. The device is said to “lead in performance” while supporting both Xbox exclusives and PC titles, fulfilling years of rumours about a unified console-PC hybrid.

The announcement came via an X post from Microsoft Gaming’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, who stepped into the role last week. In an internal Team Xbox meeting, Sharma rallied the team around the project’s potential.

New CEO confirms Project Helix to be the next Xbox console

Sharma’s post read, “Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console. Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!”

A cryptic teaser trailer has also emerged, showcasing high-fidelity graphics and seamless cross-play hints without revealing the hardware design. While specs like CPU, GPU, storage, or pricing remain undisclosed, insiders speculate advanced ray tracing, AI upscaling, and native Steam integration to tap into PC’s vast library.

Hybrid design to challenge console wars

This hybrid approach could amplify Microsoft’s “play anywhere” ecosystem, enhancing Game Pass with effortless backward compatibility across Xbox generations and PC. This comes in contrast with Sony’s strategy, as recent reports indicate PlayStation is curtailing first-party PC ports to protect PS5 and future PS6 sales from cannibalisation.

Project Helix arrives as Xbox looks forward to rebounding from recent hardware struggles, positioning it to capture PC gamers amid cloud streaming’s rise. Sharma’s GDC session next week promises deeper reveals on partnerships and developer tools.

It now remains to be seen if Sony plans a similar announcement ahead of the Game Developers Conference for the next-generation PlayStation.