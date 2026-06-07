As part of its effort to expand its AI-powered coding tech capabilities, Google last year hired several employees from Windsurf, a startup building AI development tools. A key figure in the development was Windsurf chief executive and co-founder Varun Mohan. He and fellow co-founder Douglas Chen joined Google after Windsurf became the focus of intense interest from major AI companies, including OpenAI, which was reportedly engaged in discussions over a possible takeover of the startup.

How Varun Mohan ended up at Google?

Before joining Google, Mohan led Windsurf through a period of rapid expansion that turned the startup into a prominent name in the AI industry. The company, which gained recognition for its Cascade coding assistant, grew to more than one million users and achieved a valuation of about $1.3 billion, attracting attention from some of the biggest players in the technology sector.

OpenAI was said to be in the final stages of a potential $3 billion takeover of Windsurf. However, the proposed transaction did not move forward, with reports suggesting that issues surrounding Microsoft’s involvement in the AI coding software market became a key obstacle during the discussions.

Google then struck a different arrangement, securing access to Windsurf’s technology through a licensing agreement reportedly worth $2.4 billion. As part of the deal, Mohan, co-founder Douglas Chen, and several key members of the startup’s research and engineering teams joined Google DeepMind. Mohan subsequently took on a leadership role focused on advancing AI-powered coding capabilities within the Gemini platform.

In his leadership position at Google DeepMind, Mohan is responsible for driving two main initiatives: He leads projects focused on building next-generation AI coding agents—systems designed to go beyond basic autocomplete by autonomously writing, testing, debugging, and refactoring software. He is spearheading the integration of Windsurf’s advanced, context-aware coding methodologies directly into Google’s core Gemini models to significantly boost their developer tool capabilities.

Why Varun Mohan is a key figure in AI?

Mohan was born to Indian immigrants and grew up in Sunnyvale, California. He attended The Harker School in San Jose for his schooling, then went on to MIT for his undergraduate and graduate studies in Computer Science and earned a Master of Engineering.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he co-founded Windsurf in June 2021. The Mountain View-based company makes AI-powered software development solutions to help developers code and do engineering tasks more efficiently. Since its inception, Windsurf has attracted a lot of attention in the AI space and has grown into a rapidly growing player in the industry.

Mohan has spent more than three years at Nuro, a company developing autonomous driving technology, before founding Windsurf. He began as a software engineer in 2018 and gradually transitioned into leadership roles there. In 2019, he became a tech lead for the company’s autonomy infrastructure effort, then a tech lead manager the following year.

Mohan spent his early career doing engineering internships at several leading Silicon Valley companies. He joined Databricks in 2017 and worked on technology for Machine Learning. Earlier, he worked at Cloudian on storage systems based on S3. He started his internship journey at Quora in 2016, where he worked on building and improving the company’s data infrastructure.