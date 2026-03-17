When people talk about Apple’s early days, the names Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak usually come up first. However, another important figure helped turn their small startup into a real company. Mike Markkula was an early investor and business leader who played a key role in Apple’s growth. In this article we have tried to bring some spotlight on him.

What is his Educational background

Mike Markkula was born on February 11, 1942, in Los Angeles, California. He had an early interest in technology and engineering. Markkula later studied at the University of Southern California, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering.

His education gave him a strong understanding of electronics and computers. This technical background later helped him recognise the potential of personal computers at a time when the industry was still very small.

How was his early career and work experience

Before joining Apple, Markkula worked in the semiconductor industry. He held positions at companies such as Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel. At Intel, he worked mainly in marketing and management roles.

During his time there, Markkula earned a lot of money through company stock options. By the age of 32, he had already become wealthy enough to retire. Even after retiring, he stayed involved in Silicon Valley and often advised young entrepreneurs and startups.

His role in Apple’s growth

Markkula met Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1977 when they were building early Apple computers. At that time, the two founders had strong technical ideas but lacked business experience and funding.

Markkula believed in their vision and invested about $250,000 in the company. He also helped Apple secure bank funding and wrote its first proper business plan. In return, he received about one-third ownership in the company.

He later became Apple’s second CEO from 1981 to 1983. Markkula also served as the chairman of Apple’s board for several years, helping guide the company through important stages.

Although Mike Markkula stayed mostly out of the public spotlight, his role in Apple’s early success was extremely important. His investment, business strategy, and leadership helped transform Apple from a small startup into a growing technology company.

ALSO READ How 143 million Pokémon GO players accidentally created 30 billion images to train delivery robots

Today, many experts believe Markkula was one of the key people who helped shape Apple’s early success.

Mike Markkula has a net worth $1.2 billion. He has built this after making a small fortune working for Intel in the 1970s, Mike retired at the age of 32. In 1976 Mike gave Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak $250,000 to incorporate into a formal company called Apple at a valuation of $750,000.