Jabra Elite 5 wireless earbuds launched in India; bring ANC, multipoint, and wireless charging for Rs 14,999

Jabra has launched the Elite 5 truly wireless earbuds in India. The Elite 5 bring some top-tier specs including active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth Multipoint, and wireless charging to a more accessible price point. Jabra Elite 5 price in India is set at Rs 14,999 and you can buy them starting from February 10, 2023.

The Elite 5 wireless earbuds come with what Jabra calls “hybrid” ANC that uses a combination of inward and outward-facing microphones for “more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of sounds.” There’s also an ambient mode – HearThrough – in these earbuds for when you want to stay aware of your surroundings. You get total of 6 microphones in these earbuds.

Under the hood, the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds come with 6mm drivers and customisable EQ settings. Bluetooth Multipoint is available which is to say you can connect these earbuds simultaneously to two different devices and switch between them on the fly. They support Bluetooth 5.2 and SBC, AAC and Qualcomm aptX codecs. The earbuds are rated to deliver up to 7 hours play time with ANC on (up to 28 hours with wireless charging case).

The Elite 5 support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair alongside Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. The earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Elite 5 will be available in Titanium Black and Gold Beige on Amazon India from February 20, 2023 at an MRP of Rs 14,999.