Is Pixel 7 Pro a Samsung phone with Google branding? Yes and no

Over 50 percent of the Pixel 7 Pro’s hardware is sourced from Samsung, according to a new report. And, apparently, it’s not just limited to one or two core areas. The Pixel 7 Pro’s screen, Tensor G2 processor, cameras, and cellular communication system all have Samsung at their heart in some or the other degree.

The 128GB Pixel 7 Pro costs Google about $413 or roughly Rs 34,200 to make, market research firm Counterpoint Research is reporting, adding that Google’s contribution to it is only about 7 percent. The Pixel 7 Pro sells for $899 in the US and Rs 84,999 in India.

As expected, the display –which is made by Samsung Display— is taking up a sizeable chunk of the investment contributing to about 20 percent of the BoM cost. The Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p OLED display with LTPO technology (10-120Hz) and up to 1500nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s Tensor G2 chipset meanwhile is estimated to cost about $10 more than the first-gen version and is built around Samsung Foundry’s 5nm process node. Samsung LSI is said to be responsible for the “re-designed GPU and new generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) blocks” while Google reportedly made “minor upgrades in the Tensor G2’s octa-core CPU architecture.”

Counterpoint research says Samsung has played a “critical role” in making the Pixel 7 Pro’s imaging system, too. Google is using a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 primary sensor in the Pixel 7 Pro but even the 48MP sensor with the 5x periscope telephoto lens and front 10.8MP selfie shooter are Samsung-made.

Last but the not the least, the Pixel 7 Pro’s cellular communication system including the 5G baseband, transceivers and power trackers for sub-6GHz bands and multiple PMIC components that make up the phone’s power and audio design, all have Samsung tech at their core.

The analysis just goes to show how dependent OEMs – Google included – are on brands like Samsung and Qualcomm to make high-profile devices like the Pixel 7 Pro possible. Samsung makes displays for Apple, too, while Qualcomm tech powers 5G (among other features) on the iPhone. So, does this mean that the Pixel 7 Pro is a Samsung phone with Google branding? Well no, but it surely wouldn’t have been the same phone without it either.