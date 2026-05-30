Microsoft is reportedly working on a new app designed to bring its various Copilot services together in one place. The platform is expected to combine products such as GitHub Copilot, Copilot Chat, Copilot Cowork, and a new workflow tool known internally as Autopilot. The project is said to be led by Jacob Andreou, who recently became the head of Copilot at Microsoft.

App is currently being developed in-house:

A Fortune report states that the app is currently being developed in-house under the slogan “Delivering One Copilot.” The idea is to provide users with a single hub where they can access different Copilot services, including those connected to Microsoft 365 Copilot accounts. Microsoft is also reportedly exploring a feature that would allow users to switch between personal and work accounts from within the app. Individual Copilot products are expected to remain available separately even after the unified platform launches.

Although Microsoft may reference some of the technologies behind the project during its Build developer conference, the app itself is not expected to be formally announced at the event. Sources cited in the report suggest the company is aiming for a release later this summer, though those plans may still change.

The project comes as Microsoft looks to strengthen its presence in an increasingly competitive market. While the company was among the first major technology firms to invest heavily in this space, the growing number of Copilot products has led to concerns about overlap and user confusion.

The report also claims that Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, is expected to introduce new in-house models at the Build conference, highlighting Microsoft’s continued focus on expanding its technology portfolio.

Microsoft’s annual “Build” conference

Microsoft will unveil a suite of new homegrown AI models next week at ​its annual “Build” conference for developers in San Francisco, including ‌a coding model to boost the usage of ​its GitHub Copilot tool.

The company is also planning to roll out new models that specialise in tasks such as ‌transcription, reasoning, speech and images, the report said, citing a person with direct knowledge of ‌the plans.