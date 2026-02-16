As Valentine Day sales have started iPhone shoppers are keeping a close eye on discounts for flagship phones especially the Apple iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 series is at the heart of several sales at leading retailers like Vijay Sales, Croma and Apple India Online Stores. This year’s Valentine Day sales have mixed aggressive pricing with bank offers and exchange bonuses that make it affordable and within reach.

In this article we have mentioned the prices of the iPhone 17 series lineup across Vijay Sales, Croma and Apple India online Store. These prices are inclusive of card discounts.

iPhone 17 Discounts:

Vijay Sales Price: Rs. 75,000

Croma Sale Price: Rs. 82,900

Apple Online Store Price: Rs. 77,900

iPhone 17 Pro Discounts:

Vijay Sales Price: Rs. 1,28,490

Croma Sale Price: Rs. 1,34,900

Apple Online Store Price: Rs. 1,30,490

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discounts:

Vijay Sales Price: Rs. 1,43,900

Croma Sale Price: Rs. 1,49,900

Apple Online Store Price: Rs. 1,45,900

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Display

The iPhone 17 series brings noticeable display upgrades across all three models. The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, finally bringing ProMotion to the base model. The iPhone 17 Pro offers a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with higher peak brightness and improved outdoor visibility. The iPhone 17 Pro Max sports a larger 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display, slimmer bezels, enhanced HDR performance, and better power efficiency for longer screen-on time.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Processor

Apple has also reduced the performance gap between the standard and Pro models with new chipsets. The iPhone 17 runs on the A18 chip, delivering faster app launches and improved battery efficiency. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by the new A19 Pro processor, built on a more advanced fabrication process. This chip offers significant gains in AI tasks, gaming performance, and thermal management, making Pro models better suited for heavy multitasking and professional workloads.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera

Camera upgrades are expected to be a major highlight of the iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 features a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and improved computational photography. The iPhone 17 Pro includes a triple-camera system with a 48MP wide, ultra-wide, and a 5x telephoto lens. The iPhone 17 Pro Max also has enhanced periscope zoom, better low-light performance, and advanced video recording features aimed at content creators.