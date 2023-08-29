iPhone 15 launch on September 12 as Apple announces “Wonderlust” event

It’s that time of the year again. Apple just announced its next big-ticket iPhone event and as multiple leaks have already hinted, it is happening on September 12, 2023. The iPhone 15 line-up should be the event’s showstopper with Apple all but confirmed to launch the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with USB Type-C port, after a recent European Union (EU) ruling made it mandatory for brands to use the now more universally acceptable connectivity standard in devices like smartphones.

There will likely be other big changes, too. Buzz has it that Apple’s “dynamic island” notch system will break its pro iPhone exclusivity. And so, you’ll– probably– find it across the entire iPhone 15 line-up. The pro iPhone 15 models themselves are expected to come with some huge upgrades from titanium frames to periscope-style telephoto cameras. They’re also likely to pack slimmer bezels.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to get camera upgrade with rumour mills hinting at the possibility of a higher resolution 48-megapixel primary sensor.

As is customary, Apple has shared invites with the media and the guessing games have begun. The specially-curated Apple logo is lit up with some new colours. Those could be the hero colours for the new iPhone 15 for all we know. But we will know soon enough.

Aside from the new iPhones, we can also expect Apple to launch the next-generation of Apple Watch potentially in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes. There could be a new Apple Watch Ultra too. Be sure to watch this space for all the updates from Apple’s September 12 Wonderlust event which will be available to watch online in India starting 10:30PM on apple.com.

