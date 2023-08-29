scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

iPhone 15 launch on September 12 as Apple announces “Wonderlust” event

Apple just announced its next big-ticket iPhone event and as multiple leaks have already hinted, it is happening on September 12, 2023.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Apple Wonderlust iPhone 15 launch event
Apple Wonderlust event set for September 12.

It’s that time of the year again. Apple just announced its next big-ticket iPhone event and as multiple leaks have already hinted, it is happening on September 12, 2023. The iPhone 15 line-up should be the event’s showstopper with Apple all but confirmed to launch the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with USB Type-C port, after a recent European Union (EU) ruling made it mandatory for brands to use the now more universally acceptable connectivity standard in devices like smartphones.

There will likely be other big changes, too. Buzz has it that Apple’s “dynamic island” notch system will break its pro iPhone exclusivity. And so, you’ll– probably– find it across the entire iPhone 15 line-up. The pro iPhone 15 models themselves are expected to come with some huge upgrades from titanium frames to periscope-style telephoto cameras. They’re also likely to pack slimmer bezels.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to account for 40% of shipments, Kuo Says

Also Read

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to get camera upgrade with rumour mills hinting at the possibility of a higher resolution 48-megapixel primary sensor.

As is customary, Apple has shared invites with the media and the guessing games have begun. The specially-curated Apple logo is lit up with some new colours. Those could be the hero colours for the new iPhone 15 for all we know. But we will know soon enough.

Aside from the new iPhones, we can also expect Apple to launch the next-generation of Apple Watch potentially in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes. There could be a new Apple Watch Ultra too. Be sure to watch this space for all the updates from Apple’s September 12 Wonderlust event which will be available to watch online in India starting 10:30PM on apple.com.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

More Stories on
Apple
technology news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 23:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS