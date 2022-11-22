Innovative minds: Smart solutions from the young for old problems

Youth has the power to innovate and solve some of the biggest challenges in the areas of education, environment, healthcare, to name a few. For evidence, take a look at Shankar Srinivasan, a 22-year-old from Bengaluru. Considering stress causes high blood pressure, hypertension and a host of other issues, he has come up with a wearable device, Sputnik Brain, that helps reduce stress using safe brain modulation. His safe brain modulation wearable device for mental health transmits waves within the FDA’s limit of frequency, intensity, and pulse repetition period to mood centres in the brain. Srinivasan has been constantly cross-checking and validating his idea with reputed doctors, biomedical engineers, neuroscientists and expert clinicians.

The all-girl trio of Prisha Dubey, Anupriya Nayak and Vanalika Konwar, 16-year-olds from Port Blair and Delhi, are trying to solve a big challenge in menstrual health. As part of their Udaan initiative, they have developed eco-friendly, affordable and washable sanitary pads using shredded sugarcane bagasse produced in sugar factories that will be extremely affordable compared to current offerings in the market. The trio wants to solve the social stigma around menstruation and reach out to underprivileged and rural women with their product.

Sixteen year-old Hemesh Chadalavada of Alpha Monitor from Hyderabad has developed a smart wristband to monitor Alzheimer’s patients and alert their caregivers about changes in their behaviour. The device monitors the patient’s health parameters such as pulse and blood pressure and the caregiver and doctor are automatically alerted if the patient gets out of bed and starts wandering about.

The creators mentioned above – Sputnik Brain, Udaan, and Alpha Monitor — were declared the top three winning teams of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, a CSR initiative by the South Korean consumer electronics firm. Ken Kang, president & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “All the young solvers are the future of India. They have the potential to change India and the world. We are proud of them and will work with them to turn their ideas into action and transform the lives of people.”

The teams get a total grant of Rs 1 crore and a six-month incubation by the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, to strengthen their prototypes, and seek real-world consumer validation for their products and services. In June this year, as part of its Solve for Tomorrow programme, Samsung invited 16-22 year-olds in India to come up with innovative ideas in the areas of education, environment, healthcare and agriculture, the priority UN Sustainable Development Goals for India.