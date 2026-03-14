The US-Iran war has impacted cooking gas supplies across the world. Due to this, many Indian households are facing a shortage of cooking gas. Since Iran has almost blocked the Strait of Hormuz, preventing ships from Gulf nations like Qatar, the UAE, and Oman from delivering crucial natural gas to other countries.

This cooking gas shortage in the country has made it difficult for people to book cylinders. However, people wanting to book an Indane gas cylinder can do it on WhatsApp. The service removes the need to call a distributor or visit the agency in person. With just a simple message on WhatsApp, Indane users can place their refill request and receive instant confirmation.

In this article, we have mentioned the steps to book an Indane gas cylinder on WhatsApp.

How to apply for an Indane gas cylinder on WhatsApp?

Step 1: Individuals need to save the official Indane WhatsApp booking number, 7588888824, on their phone.

Step 2: After this, they should open WhatsApp and start a chat with the saved number.

Step 3: Then people need to send the message REFILL from their registered mobile number.

Step 4: Then the system will verify the customer’s details. Once confirmed, your Indane LPG booking request will be placed.

Step 5: After the booking is completed, customers usually receive a confirmation message along with booking details.

Who can use the WhatsApp LPG booking service?

The Indane WhatsApp gas booking service is available for customers whose mobile numbers are registered with their LPG connection.

If your number is not registered, you may need to update it with your distributor before using the WhatsApp booking feature.

The service works across India and is part of efforts to make Indane LPG booking more accessible through digital platforms.

What are the other ways to book an Indane LPG cylinder?

Nowadays, individuals wanting to buy the Indane gas cylinder can do so in different ways and on different platforms. Apart from WhatsApp, customers can also book an LPG refill through several other methods, which include:

-The Indane mobile app

-Online booking through the official Indane website

-IVRS phone call booking

-Visiting the local LPG distributor

However, many customers now prefer Indane Gas booking via WhatsApp because it is quick and easy to use.