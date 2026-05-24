An Indian woman living in the United Kingdom shared a list of everyday conveniences that she believes people in India often take for granted. In her post on Instagram, Vidhi Lilha drew a comparison of daily life in India and the UK and described several services and habits that feel routine in India but more expensive, limited or difficult to access abroad.

Through a list of 11 examples, Vidhi showed how simple daily tasks often require more planning, time and money in the UK than they do in India. “Doorstep everything,” Vidhi wrote. “India: Food, groceries, medicines, returns – everything comes home. UK: Many things still require physical pickup or drop-off.”

Over the past few years, online platforms and local businesses have made home delivery available for a wide range of products and services. From groceries and medicines to restaurant meals and parcel returns, many urban residents can arrange deliveries with a few taps on a smartphone.

What everyday services does Vidhi miss most?

Another major difference, according to Vidhi, is access to household help. She wrote, “Maids, cooks, cleaners are common in many households. UK: Household help feels expensive or luxury-level.”

She also wrote about India’s strong repair culture. “Almost anything can be repaired cheaply nearby,” she said. In contrast, she felt that many people in the UK choose to replace items instead of repairing them because of higher labour costs and limited repair options.

Vidhi also compared lifestyles in the two countries. She described India as a place where many things can still be arranged at short notice. “A lot can still be managed urgently or spontaneously,” she wrote. For the UK, she said, “Life depends more on planning and appointments.”

The differences were also related to customer service in both the countries. Vidhi said businesses in India often make individual adjustments to accommodate customers. In the UK, she felt that rules and company policies usually take priority over personal requests.

Food was another area where she noticed a contrast. She praised India’s affordable food delivery services, late-night availability and wide range of dining choices. “Affordable food delivery, late-night options, endless variety,” she wrote. Comparing this with the UK, she added, “Fewer options, earlier closing times, higher costs.”

Other comparisons

Vidhi’s post also focused on access to skilled workers and transportation. She said electricians, plumbers and movers are often available quickly in India. In the UK, she felt that arranging such services usually requires appointments and comes with higher labour charges.

Transportation was another convenience she mentioned. According to her, auto-rickshaws, taxis and local transport options are readily available across many Indian cities. “Autos, cabs, and local transport are constantly available,” she wrote. She described UK transport systems as organised but significantly more expensive.

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Healthcare-related services also appeared on her list. Vidhi said pharmacies are easy to find across India and medicines are generally accessible. Comparing this with the UK, she wrote, “Healthcare systems are structured but slower for small needs.”

She also wrote about the rise of rapid delivery services in India. “10-minute, same-day, next-day delivery feels normal now,” she wrote. In comparison, she said even next-day delivery can seem fast in the UK.

One of the final examples focused on courier services. Vidhi described the flexibility often shown by delivery agents in India. “Delivery agents often call, wait, or adjust timing,” she wrote. For the UK, she summed up the experience with a short line: “Miss the bell = delivery gone.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified.