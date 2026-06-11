There was nothing about young Yusuff Ali’s childhood that suggested he would one day become one of the richest Indians in the world.

Born in Nattika, a coastal village in Kerala’s Thrissur district, he grew up in a modest Muslim family. The village was known more for coconut trees and temple festivals than for producing business tycoons. As a young boy, he even dreamed of becoming a lawyer. Life, however, had other plans.

Today, MA Yusuff Ali is the man behind LuLu Group, the retail giant that operates hundreds of hypermarkets across the Middle East, Asia and India. His business empire generates more than $8 billion in annual revenue, and his personal fortune is estimated at around $5.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The journey from a small Kerala village to the top of the Gulf business world took decades of hard work, patience and sharp business instincts.

The young man who sailed to Abu Dhabi

In 1973, when he was just 18 years old, Yusuff Ali left India and travelled to Abu Dhabi. The Gulf region was going through a massive transformation. Oil money was pouring in, construction projects were everywhere, and thousands of workers from South Asia were arriving in search of better opportunities.

Yusuff Ali had completed a diploma in Business Management and Administration. He joined the trading business started by his uncle, MK Abdullah, who dealt in textiles and frozen foods. He started from the ground level, drove delivery vans, loaded boxes of frozen meat, and managed inventory in warehouses that lacked air conditioning.

During those early years, he closely watched how the growing expatriate population in the UAE shopped. Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Filipinos were all looking for familiar products from home at affordable prices. Those observations would later help him build a retail empire

The big opportunity

The turning point came during the 1990s. The UAE’s retail industry was changing rapidly. Small neighbourhood stores and traditional markets were making way for large hypermarkets that offered everything under one roof.

When French retail giant Continent, later linked to Carrefour, entered Dubai in 1995, it changed the way people shopped in the region. While many businesses struggled to adapt, Yusuff Ali saw an opportunity.

Under his leadership, the first LuLu Hypermarket was launched. The concept was simple but powerful. Customers could buy groceries, electronics, clothing and household items in one place.

More importantly, LuLu understood the emotional needs of expatriates. An Indian family could find Kerala rice, Punjabi spices or the same brand of lentils they used back home. A Filipino customer could find familiar food products alongside everyday essentials.

LuLu was not just selling products. It was giving people a sense of home in a foreign country. That understanding helped the company grow rapidly across the Gulf.

Building one of the largest retail networks

Today, LuLu Group operates more than 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets across several countries. Its presence stretches across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and India.

The company generates more than $8 billion in annual revenue and employs over 70,000 people from 46 different nationalities. In 2024, Forbes ranked Yusuff Ali as the 39th richest Indian, estimating his net worth at about $7.4 billion. He is nicknamed the richest Indian businessman in the Arab world. Over the years, LuLu expanded beyond retail into hospitality, real estate, food processing and aviation.

One major milestone came in 2020 when a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family bought a 20 percent stake in LuLu for $1 billion. The investment was seen as a strong endorsement of the company and its future.

A life few could have imagined

Yusuff Ali’s success has allowed him to own some remarkable assets around the world. His portfolio includes a 60,000-square-foot waterfront mansion and an Embraer Legacy 500 private jet.

Perhaps most famously, he owns the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Edinburgh, Scotland. He also owns the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London, a building that once served as the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police.

For someone who began his career handling frozen goods in a trading business, these achievements are nothing less than an extraordinary transformation.

The IPO that made history

One of the biggest moments in LuLu’s history came in October 2024. LuLu Retail Holdings launched its long-awaited public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Investor demand was extraordinary. Within just one hour of opening, the IPO was oversubscribed 25 times. By the end of the process, investors had submitted requests worth more than $37 billion for shares. The company ultimately raised $1.72 billion.

The offering became the largest IPO in the UAE in 2024 and the biggest-ever stock market listing by a private company in the country’s history. For Yusuff Ali, it was more than just raising money. The listing showed that LuLu had evolved from a privately held family business into a company ready to operate under the scrutiny of public markets.

Investors, sovereign wealth funds and major institutions all backed the offering. Analysts viewed the response as proof that LuLu had become much more than a retailer.

Never far from Kerala

Despite spending most of his life in the Gulf, Yusuff Ali has maintained strong ties with Kerala. He played an important role in the development of Cochin International Airport, one of India’s earliest airports built with private participation.

He was also involved in saving Kerala’s ambitious Kochi Smart City project when Dubai-based TECOM considered pulling out. Using his relationships in the Gulf, he helped keep the project alive.

His contributions became especially visible during the COVID-19 pandemic. He donated $6.8 million for relief efforts and personally funded a 1,400-bed treatment centre in Kerala. Meanwhile, LuLu’s presence in India has grown steadily.

The company now operates malls in cities including Kochi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Palakkad and Calicut. The group has also announced plans to invest ₹30,000 crore in India.

Alongside retail, Yusuff Ali has built stakes in several Kerala-based financial institutions, including Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank.

The man behind the business

Unlike many high-profile billionaires, he rarely seeks attention. He prefers focusing on operations and long-term growth rather than publicity. The next generation of the family is already playing key roles in the group’s businesses.

His daughter Shafeena, who studied at Oxford, runs Tablez, a food and retail company operating in several countries. She also chairs Twenty14 Holdings, the hospitality division that owns properties including the Great Scotland Yard Hotel.

His daughter Shabeena is married to Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, one of the Gulf’s leading healthcare entrepreneurs. Another son-in-law, Adeeb Ahamed, heads Lulu International Exchange.

Together, the family has built a presence across retail, finance, hospitality and healthcare.