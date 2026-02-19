The AI Impact Summit, which is currently taking place at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, is already making headlines with AI wearables launches. However, in the midst of all these launches and announcements, an interesting announcement has emerged.

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Bharat1 has laid out the plans to build the world’s first “humanity-first” AI city in Bengaluru. While on the surface, the idea seems fantastical, the researchers are not really trying to have AI models run the entire city. Instead, they want to create a city-scale simulation where AI agents and physical AI can be stress tested in a real-world scenario.

Bharat1 Unveils Plans to create an AI city?

In a press release, the startup unveiled its vision to build a city-scale research and infrastructure initiative. Bharat1 highlighted that the deployment of increasingly capable AI systems has raised concerns about safety, reliability, and alignment. “While large language models have demonstrated remarkable capabilities in language and coding, intelligence built primarily on fragmented internet-scale data alone is unlikely to serve as a sufficient foundation for the next generation of autonomous and physical systems,” the post added.

Where exactly will this be built?

Bharat1 says that for the first step of its ambitious project, the startup proposes a 5,00,000 sq ft AI research and innovation campus in Sarjapura, Bengaluru. The location will offer facilities, such as model training, fine-tuning and inference, plug-and-play labs, connectivity to AI cloud services, and more.

What did the founders say at the AI summit?

“We are at an inflexion point in the AI revolution. Intelligence is moving out of labs and into the fabric of society. Scaling systems without validating them in complex, real-world environments is a risk we cannot afford. The B1 AI Superpark is the first step toward creating a city-scale validation framework where agentic and physical AI can evolve responsibly, not just powerfully,” Umakant Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of Bharat1.AI, said at the AI Impact Summit.

What other interesting things can you find at the AI summit?

For people interested in exploring other similar announcements and launches, you can visit the AI summit happening from the 16th of February at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The expo features over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations organised across three thematic areas, which are people, planet and progress.