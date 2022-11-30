Google’s latest update for Workspace improves search results in Gmail

Google has lately been focussing a lot on its Workspace users. The technology giant recently announced improved expiring access controls for Google Drive and now it has come up new updates for Workspace that include resizable pivot tables in Sheets, improved search results in Gmail, and more.

In Sheets, users will be able to resize the pivot table editor side panel. Google says that this functionality can come handy when the names of columns or fields are too long and you want to see the entire text.

The company in July this year announced better search and suggestion options in Gmail. The latest update helps deliver better search results based on the recent search activity in Gmail. Google says that this enhancement to Gmail search makes results “more relevant and contextual.”

This is another major update to Gmail. The company this month also announced to standardise the new Gmail user interface. In simple words it means that the new user interface will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to go back to the original view which could be done previously.

Coming back to the latest update, it also brings the ability to join or present to a Google Meet call from Google Docs, Sheets or Slides. With the latest update, if users are presenting or joining a meeting from a file, they can easily share that file with meeting attendees through an in-meeting chat. The company highlights that to join a Google Meet video meeting or present from Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, or Jamboard, user must use a computer with a Chrome or Edge browser.

The updates will be available to all Workspace and G Suite users within the next 15 business days, the company informed through a blog post.

